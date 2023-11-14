﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

The "Dream Come True" exhibition opens at the Century Link Mall

The "Dream Come True" exhibition opens at Century Link Mall, as a prelude to the new Disney film "Wish". The display brings visitors to a fairytale world with scenes from the film.
Ti Gong

The "Dream Come True" exhibition opens at the Century Link Mall.

An exhibition of Disney's new animated film "Wish" has been unveiled in Shanghai, as a prelude to its China release.

"Wish," one of many celebrations for Disney's 100th anniversary, is set to make its theatrical debut in China on November 24. It tells the story of a courageous human with the will to connect with magical stars, and wondrous things happen.

A themed exhibition called "Dreams Come True" is now on display at the Century Link Mall.

Scenes from the film were reconstructed with a wishing fountain and corridors with rose vines, immersing people in the fairytale world of the film, and giving visitors a chance to snap a few fun pictures.

The exhibition will last until January 1, 2024.

Ti Gong

The exhibition immerses visitors in the fairytale world of the film.

If you go:

Date: Through January 1, 2024

Admission: Free

Venue: Century Link Mall 世纪汇广场

Address: 1192 Century Ave, the Pudong New Area 浦东新区世纪大道1192号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
﻿
