Skincare goes beyond the merely physical at China International Import Expo

We can assess our skin condition more easily by high-tech detectors these days.
Skincare is no longer just about the physical, as doctors and companies look at the whole picture and take an inside-to-out approach.

We can assess our skin condition more easily by high-tech detectors these days, and consumers are smarter, better educated on basics, and demand more from their beauty products, treatments, and trends across the aesthetics space.

That must be a challenge for the whole beauty industry, and the changes can be seen at this year's China International Import Expo.

The anti-aging technology called REGENAMIDE-22 debut on the CIIE.

Earlier this year, L'Oreal China has changed its division name Active Cosmetic to Dermatological Beauty.

"The division aims to integrate health and beauty, collaborating closely with authoritative skin health experts and focusing on innovative technology research," Ma Lan, vice president of L'Oreal China and general manager of Dermatological Beauty, said at the CIIE.

The cosmeceutical brands have set their sights on aesthetics medicine, which can be expected on their newly launched products at the 6th CIIE.

La Roche-Posay introduced a breakthrough anti-aging technology called REGENAMIDE-22 with the debut of the REGENAMIDE series during its Anti-Aging Forum at the CIIE.

The new series has new silver packaging, which gives a different look from before, and provides professional solutions for consumers with damaged skin barriers and anti-aging needs, said Meng Yingqi, director of La Roche-Posay.

Skincare goes beyond the merely physical at China International Import Expo

The SkinCeuticals booth offers new options at the 6th CIIE.

At the CIIE, US clinical skincare brand SkinCeuticals released its first "Expert Consensus on Perioperative Integrated Skincare for Noninvasive Energy-Based Aesthetic Procedures in Clinical Practice in China," providing a theoretical basis for clinical diagnosis and treatment in the field of skin science.

At the same time, the "2023 The White Book of Dermatology Related Medical Aesthetics Operational Management" was also launched, exploring the best practices of comprehensive skincare in professional institutions and assisting management in understanding market trends.

Skincare goes beyond the merely physical at China International Import Expo

New freshness extender technology showed at the CIIE absorbs excess oil and keeps the scalp oil-free.

Vichy unveiled their new product, the DERCOS Scalp Oil Control Essence, featuring its Freshness Extender technology that absorbs excess oil and keeps the scalp oil-free, adding volume to hair roots.

The product will be available next year. According to Vichy's brand director He Xinyi, the brand would continue to pay attention to the needs of consumers for scalp hair health, to provide safe and effective skincare solutions for consumers' diverse needs.

Skincare goes beyond the merely physical at China International Import Expo

A new product is launched at the CIIE by dermatologist-developed skincare brand CeraVe.

In the fifth year since being launched in China, dermatologist-developed skincare brand CeraVe released two new products: its Retinol Acne Refining Serum and Repairing Moisturizing Lightweight Sunscreen SPF30. The serum contains 0.06% microencapsulated retinol and niacinamide, achieving acne-free and revitalized skin in four weeks. The sunscreen provides effective UVA and UVB protection and is suitable for sensitive skin.

Pharmaceutical brands are also cooperating in skincare. Sanofi and Novartis signed a strategic cooperation memorandum with skincare brands during the CIIE, provide more collaboration in skin research, patient assistance, and health education.

Under the trend of healthy skincare, consumers are more interested in multitasking skincare that is backed by science. With advancements in skin care technologies it is possible to have an extremely effective routine with fewer steps, as it delivers better, long lasting results without damaging the skin.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
﻿
