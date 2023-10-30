From quirky to unique, these stores are breaking the mold

Unlike the traditional ones, these "convenience stores" sell unique or funny stuff or serve as exclusive shops for certain goods.

Unlike regular convenience stores such as FamilyMart, Lawson, and 7-11, these "convenience stores" sell unique items or are exclusive shops. Their stylish decor makes them popular with youngsters.

What do these stores sell?

1.Grand Liz Super Store

Grand Liz, a popular "bakery convenience store" in Xujiahui's Metro City, changed people's perceptions of Chinese bakeries.

The azure blue bread window, the pink and white checkerboard floor tiles, and the neatly arranged bakery products in the room can make you feel relaxed and comfortable even if you don't buy anything.

Matcha buns, chocolate hearts, traditional cream cakes... There are numerous Cantonese-style breads and Shanghai-style dim sum to choose from, and there is always one that will grab your heart.

Address: 1/F, Section A, Metro City, 1111 Zhaojiabang Road, Xuhui District

Grand Liz

Grand Liz

2.Ze-Tian Mini Mart

Ze-Tian is a Shanghai-based Japanese dorayaki maker known for its creative stuffing. Instead of traditional red bean paste, it uses salty Oreo cheese cream, glutinous rice, green tea cream, and other ingredients that are popular among teens.

On Daxue Road, there is a half-opened convenience store with no door where anyone can enter, take a tiny basket, and select the well-packed Dorayaki cake from the shelf.

At the store, customers can also get a paper cup and as much flower or fruit tea as they desire.

Even if you only buy one Dorayaki cake, when you ask for takeout, the store worker will wrap it with a bag of ice inside to ensure the cake retains its flavor.

A new sort of Dorayaki is now available at the store, which contains chocolate cream with a few chunks of banana inside.

Address: 5-11, Lane 186, Daxue Road, Yangpu District

Ke Jiayun / SHINE

Ke Jiayun / SHINE

3.hAo mArket

hAo mArket sells fragrances, cosmetics, skincare, home decor, and cultural and creative products on Shanghai's scenic Taojiang Road.

The store's design emphasizes life's aesthetics. Inside, you can find Chinese and international scents, exquisite or cute home decor, unique accessories, and even pet products.

It offers a coffee corner and a modest area for relaxation outside.

Address: 8 Taojiang Road, Huangpu District

Ke Jiayun / SHINE

Ke Jiayun / SHINE

4.UNPOP STORE

UNPOP STORE is between Qufu Road Metro Station and Shanghai Joy City.

It promises to be a "mouthpiece" for Generation Z by selling interesting products. It also has many amusing slogans around the store.

Slogans such as "You are weird, that's good," "A free man is never afraid of getting lost," and "You can express your views and I'll roll my eyes" adorn the walls. Practically every product includes a wisecrack aside.

T-shirts, accessories, bags and all kinds of gadgets are available here. On every trip, you will find new surprises.

Address:B1, 755 Huaihai Road M, Jing'an District

Ke Jiayun / SHINE

Ke Jiayun / SHINE

5.Fruta Store

It is a fruit shop, a coffee shop, and a bar that is open from 9am to 2am. This small street business on Haifang Road connects the city's day and night.

On the shelves, there are new seasonal fruits that can be taken home or made into juice or smoothies on the spot.

Their combination of coffee and alcohol creates an infinite number of possibilities, from which a range of innovative and unique flavors are created.

There is a balcony on the second floor where guests can have a party.

Address: 555 Haifang Road, Jing'an District

Fruta Store

Fruta Store

6.Zuoyou Supermarket

It's a supermarket for art between The Hub and Hongqiao Railway Station, where all ideas become touchable "art goods."

People can choose a piece of artwork, an artistic bag, or a little sculpture or toy to set on the table to blur the line between art and life.

More than 300 world-renowned art and design firms are represented, including Beijing art group iPOINT pixel commune, DC comics cover artist James Jean, and Italian design brand Gufram.

It also has a store in the Xintiandi Style shopping center, where it hosts pop-up exhibits, seminars, art exhibitions, and other limited-time events.

Address: The Hub B1-05,688 Shenchang Road, Minhang District

Xiaohongshu user The 粒粒

Xiaohongshu user The 粒粒

7.Lucky Mart

The Lucky Mart Convenience Store on Fumin Road is a small bar that serves Japanese-style cocktails.

It is open daily from 3pm to 4am.

Its design and layout are influenced by Japanese-style convenience stores, with a blue and white color scheme.

Every night, people congregate around the gate to drink and talk. If you get hungry late at night, the store also sells sandwiches, fried chicken, and instant noodles.

Address: 185 Fumin Road, Jing'an District

Xiaohongshu user Yoga

8.MYTIMELAB

Its brightly colored items match the "Dopamine" color palette.

The shop assistant explained they don't have a website or WeChat public account for online sales, and all the products are displayed on their shelves.

There are creative dolls, bags, cups, socks, accessories, and hats that can make you a "Dopamine" boy or girl.

It has stores in Shanghai Joy City, Longhua Hui, and Century Link.

Address: 2/F, 755 Huaihai Road M. Jing'an District

Ke Jiayun / SHINE