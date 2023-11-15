New exhibition presents an in-depth look at the ancient Chinese sport chuiwan

The Pudong Culture & Arts Guidance Center is presenting an exhibition of chuiwan. The Chinese sport dates back over 1,000 years, and features unique ceramic balls.

Ti Gong

A chuiwan exhibition has opened in Shanghai, transporting people back over 1,000 years ago to play the ancient Chinese-style golf.

Chuiwan (锤丸), literally "striking ball," evolved from polo and field hockey, two popular sports in the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907). The ball game became prevalent in the Song Dynasty (960-1279), but began to wane in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

The "Ancient Chinese Ceramic Chuiwan and Modern Ceramic Balls Art Exhibition" opened on Wednesday at the Pudong Culture & Arts Guidance Center, and will last until December 15.

Hailed as the largest exhibition of ancient chuiwan in China, it showcases more than 360 ancient chuiwan and related items such as models and sculptures, which were unearthed in Henan, Shandong, Hebei, and other provinces.

The exhibition also displays over 1,600 ceramic balls made by today's artists.

In the opening ceremony, performers in traditional Hanfu clothes played chuiwan on the lawn outside the building.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Date: Through December 15

Admission: Free

Venue: B1, West Wing, Pudong Culture & Arts Center 浦东新区文化艺术指导中心西楼地下一层

Address: 2769 Jinxiu Road 锦绣路2769号