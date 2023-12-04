'Gingerbread Dreamland' brings joy to downtown Jing'ansi

The southern outdoor square of the Jing'an Kerry Center has been transformed into a 'Gingerbread Dreamland' with the return of the mall's traditional winter holiday pop-up fair.

Ti Gong

The downtown Jing'ansi area has been gingered with a gingerbread fantasy of holiday cheer.

Life-sized gingerbread houses stand in rows around a 20-meter-high tree, creating a wonderland of a snow-covered gingerbread village, adorned with festive elements such as candy canes, colored baubles, and red ribbons.

Installations of giant gingerbread men are everywhere at the fair for people to take photos with. There will also be parades of gingerbread men on December 9 and 10, and 16 and 17, together with a live music performance.

Ti Gong

Hot mulled wine, gingerbread-flavored ice cream, and other seasonal snacks and special food exclusive to the fair are on offer.

There are also scented candles, stylish accessories, and DIY experiences.

Customers can redeem membership reward points for a makeup service from professionals.

The fair will run through January 1, 2024.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Date: 11am - 10pm, through January 1, 2024.

Venue: Southern outdoor square, Jing'an Kerry Center 静安嘉里中心南广场

Address: 1515 Nanjing Rd W., Jing'an District 静安区南京西路1515号

Ti Gong