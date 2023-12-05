Shanghai film stroll: A cinematic city walk through time and culture

The journey guides walkers through the history and stories of the Shanghai Film Group, visiting celebrity residences and appreciate outstanding historical architectural aesthetics.

A Shanghai City Walk that relates locations to movies has stepped out in the city. From 322 Anfu Road to 52 Yongfu Road, then to 395 Wukang Road, the three distinct locations on the route are closely tied to the Shanghai Film Group.

First Stop: Film Time Bookstore





Address: 322 Anfu Road

Anfu Road is one of the most vibrant streets in Shanghai, attracting foreign visitors, tourists from other Chinese cities, and locals to shop, enjoy coffee, and take photographs.

However, many people may not be aware that from No. 300 to 322 Anfu Road, many of the shops belong to the Shanghai Film Group. This includes Yonglehui 322 Park which has attracted the flagship stores of trendy brands such as deja vu recycle store (a second-hand collective store), BEAST and SATURNBIRD COFFEE, making it a favorite among young people. The hidden fashionable restaurants within the park also welcome crowds of diners throughout the day. It can be said that the fame of Anfu Road was significantly influenced by Shanghai Film Group.

Film Time Bookstore, located at 322 Anfu Road, is the only film-themed bookstore in Shanghai. It is situated within the Yonglehui 322 Park. November 20, 2023, marks the 3rd anniversary of the bookstore.

Previously an office building for the office of the Shanghai Film Distribution and Projection Company in the Hengfu (Hengshan-Fuxing Road) Historical Conservation Zone, the bookstore is now the headquarters office of Shanghai Paradise Corp. Ltd.

Zhu Yile

The bookstore has carefully selected and displayed over 600 film-related books, including original novels, biographies of film personalities, insights into watching movies, and more. Additionally, there are limited-edition books with author signatures, art concept collections, and photography compilations.

The coffee bar offers beverages with names related to movies, such as Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, Taste of Shanghai, Vanilla Sky, COCO, Flowers of Shanghai, and Taste of Cherry. The bookstore also hosts various cultural events periodically, including film salons, new book sharing sessions, and book clubs. This Western-style building has witnessed many historical events in the Shanghai film industry, and the cultural gene of cinema is deeply imprinted here.

Zhu Yile

Second Stop: YONGFUc52





Address: 52 Yongfu Road

The sign at 52 Yongfu Road prominently displays the words "Shanghai Film Studios." In 1949, it became the property of the Shanghai Film Group. During the 1970s, the literary department of the Shanghai Film Group relocated to the old mansion here as their offices. Later, they constructed a five-story building for writing, resembling a ship arrivals lounge, earning it the reputation of the "paragon of Shanghai mansions."

Represented by films including "Hibiscus Town," "Romance on Lushan Mountain," "My Memories of Old Beijing," and "Narrow Street," the literary department produced numerous masterpieces, winning a number of domestic and international awards. It became a sacred place for artistic creation in the hearts of young artists nationwide, holding profound significance for Chinese cinema.

Today, it is also known as "YONGFUc52." Although not open to the public, it frequently hosts famous directors and actors, making it a hub for salon activities and it also occasionally hosts cross-disciplinary art exhibitions and brand creative events, and is regarded as the "International Filmmakers Club."

Walking across a peaceful lawn, a mansion built in 1932 comes into view. Originally the private residence of American entrepreneurs, Mr & Mrs R. Buchan, it was designed by US architect Elliott Hazzard. The building features a continuous semi-circular arch portico, fish-scale cement rough-cast walls, and a gently narrow tile roof, capturing the essence of Spanish Renaissance architecture.

The building has 11 rooms with a base color scheme of dark wood and metallic hues. Solomon columns, marble statues, a spiral staircase, and shallow bas-reliefs blend and overlap, creating a distinctive neoclassical ambiance.

Zhu Yile

Arina

One of the highlights is a camphor tree in the courtyard, which is 120 years old. Planted on the land before the mansion's construction, it has been a guardian of this building from its founding.

Zhu Yile

Third Stop: Shanghai Film Group's Actors Troupe





Address: 395 Wukang Road

Wukang Road offers insights into half of Shanghai's modern history. Many renowned figures, including Zhou Xuan (a famous movie actor and singer), and Ba Jin (a renowned Chinese writer with many of his works been adapted into movies and TV dramas), resided here.

Between 1897 and 1902, an American missionary named John Calvin Ferguson was invited to serve as the supervisor of Nanyang College (the predecessor of Shanghai Jiao Tong University). Due to the inconvenient route from his home to the school, he donated part of his salary to renovate the road. In 1907, the municipal authorities slightly widened the road and covered it with coal cinder, officially naming it "Ferguson Road." It was later renamed Wukang Road.

Zhu Yile

A short stroll of approximately 100 meters along the road reveals a Baroque-style garden mansion at 395 Wukang Road. Built in 1926, it served as the former site of the World Society (founded by Chinese scholars with the aim of disseminating advanced Western culture to the Chinese people of the time).

Shanghai is the birthplace of Chinese cinema, and indeed, Wukang Road has strong connections with film celebrities.

The Shanghai Film Group's Actors Troupe, located at 395 Wukang Road, was officially established on September 4, 1953, making it one of the rare and complete film actor troupes in China.

In the fall of 1964, it found a home at 52 Yongfu Road, and relocated to 395 Wukang Road in 1982. After another move in April 2003, the troupe returned to 395 Wukang Road on October 29, 2018, coinciding with its 65th anniversary.

The mansion, not open to the public, is a grand Baroque-style garden residence erected in 1926. It stands as a four-story brick and wood masterpiece, characterized by a distinct European red-tiled roof with a prominent broken ridge. The building boasts elegant curved balconies on each floor of its front and rear facades.

Its artistic atmosphere harmonizes perfectly with the timeless allure of Wukang Road and many classic films originated from the rehearsal hall of the building, eventually making their way onto the big screen.