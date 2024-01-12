Sino-French fashion: How 60 years of diplomatic ties changed world style

From the cobbled streets of Paris to the runways of Shanghai, this Gallic-Oriental style fusion transcends borders, weaves tradition and innovation, and stitches a rich tapestry.

"Shanghai," Christian Dior Spring Summer 1948 Haute Couture Collection

"Ming," Christian Dior Spring Summer 1948 Haute Couture Collection

In the vibrant tapestry of global fashion, few threads are as intertwined and influential as those of France and China. As the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations approaches, it is an opportune moment to delve into the rich history and development of Sino-French fashion exchanges.

Against the backdrop of the dynamic Sino-French interplay, it's essential to acknowledge the profound influence of legendary French luxury houses, known for their enduring elegance, eternal sophistication, and flawless workmanship.

Hermès, Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Cartier are just a few of the many renowned French luxury and fashion brands that have graced the world with their timeless designs and impeccable craftsmanship.

These brands, with their rich histories spanning centuries, have become synonymous with French luxury, capturing the hearts and desires of fashionistas and connoisseurs alike.

From Hermès's exquisite leather goods to Chanel's timeless tweed suits, from Dior's feminine silhouettes to Louis Vuitton's iconic trunks, and Cartier's well-crafted jewelry, these brands have consistently set the benchmark for luxury and refinement, leaving an indelible mark on the fashion landscape.

However, behind the glamour lies a historical narrative of cross-cultural fascination, where the intricate dance between China and France shaped the very essence of style. Stepping back into the annals of fashion history reveals an exchange, where the allure of Oriental aesthetics found its way into the ateliers of Paris, paving the way for transformative encounters between these two distinct yet harmoniously entwined worlds.

Historical Threads

During the Tang Dynasty (618-907), China was a center of culture and innovation, and its influence extended to fashion throughout the world. The flowing robes, elaborate hairstyles, and intricate jewelry of Tang dynasty fashion were widely admired in Europe.



The loose-fitting tunic, a signature garment of Tang-era fashion, became a popular style in France during the Belle Époque. Designers incorporated the tunic into their designs, creating a more comfortable and stylish silhouette for women.

French couturier Paul Poiret (1879-1944), one of the most influential fashion designers of the early 20th century, created a series of new fashions inspired by Eastern ethnic clothing.

One notable creation was a loose-fitting women's coat inspired by traditional Chinese robes, promptly embraced by Parisian women and christened by Poiret as "Confucius." This helped to fuel the "Oriental vogue" of the 1920s, which saw a resurgence of interest in Chinese fashion.

In tandem with Poiret's vision, another symbol of this cultural renaissance emerged - the qipao. With its high collar and snug waist, the traditional Chinese dress captured the imagination of French fashion enthusiasts.

Chinoiserie motifs, such as dragons, flowers, and bamboo, were also commonly used in European fashion during the 18th and 19th centuries. These motifs were often used to decorate fabrics, jewelry, and accessories.

Just as the ebb and flow of cultural currents saw the graceful integration of Chinese influences into elegant French fashion, a reciprocal exchange unfolded, binding the destinies of the two distinct sartorial worlds.

During the late 19th and early 20th centuries after Shanghai opened is port to the West, French fashion, with its elegance and sophistication, became an aspirational symbol for the Chinese elite who sought modernity and Westernization.

French-influenced accessories, such as hats, gloves, and parasols, were incorporated into Chinese fashion, creating a blend of Eastern and Western elements.

French shoe styles, particularly ballet flats and high heels, gained popularity among Chinese women. The elegance and femininity associated with French footwear became fashionable in urban centers, reflecting a shift in footwear preferences.

French tailoring techniques and craftsmanship were admired and adopted by Chinese dressmakers. Western-style suits and tailored garments started to appear, showcasing a fusion of French tailoring with traditional Chinese elements.

Stitching Cultures

In recent years, the fashion industry has witnessed a burgeoning synergy between French fashion industry and the Chinese market, marked by innovative collaborations and insightful research into consumer trends and preferences.



French fashion brands have steadily increased their store presence in China, particularly in major cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. According to a report by Savills, China was the market with the most luxury brand store openings in 2022, with about 41 percent of new luxury brand stores choosing China as their location.

Amidst the significant expansion of French fashion brands in China, a strategic emphasis has been placed on developing a deeper understanding of the evolving Chinese market.

Last November (2023), Bonjour Brand - the ninth Sino-French Brand Summit - was held in Shanghai. A high-level business forum focusing on brand dialogue between France and China, the summit aimed to facilitate conversations between French brands and the Chinese economy, bringing together top brands, business leaders, and political figures from both countries to create opportunities for collaboration.







Shiatzy Chen's Ready to Wear Spring Summer 2024 runway show in Paris.

The Shanghai summit saw the participation of prominent figures from the political circle and French luxury sector, including former Prime Minister of France Jean-Pierre Raffarin, and the chairman of the French Luxury Goods Association and president of the Hennessy Group, Laurent Boillot.

To commemorate the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations, the ninth edition initiated a stimulating cultural dialogue between China and France, focused on sparking innovative thinking in branding and exploring future directions for collaboration.

In addition to these efforts, the inaugural China-France Fashion Week was held in Paris just a few days later after the the Shanghai summit. This event, a significant stride in deepening Sino-French cultural ties, was a collaboration between the China Cultural Center in Paris and Beijing's Prince Kung's Palace Museum.

It featured garments that embodied the essence of Chinese culture, showcasing a unique blend of traditional Chinese artistry with modern tailoring. The highlight of the event was the grand opening show by the Prince Kung's Palace Museum, marking its foray into the fashion industry with designs that were a celebration of its rich history, integrating traditional Chinese elements with Western cuts.

A model presents Guo Pei's Haute Couture Spring Summer 2020 collection in Paris.









Weaving the Sino-French Connection

The Sino-French fashion exchange has woven a vivid fabric in the world of style, reflected in the sartorial choices of both the public and luminaries alike. This cultural interlace has infused wardrobes with a dynamic blend of Eastern and Western aesthetics, making every outfit a canvas that celebrates this unique fusion.



From the bustling streets of Shanghai to the chic avenues of Paris, this trend echoes in the attire of trendsetters and fashion aficionados, blending the elegance of French design with the rich heritage of Chinese motifs. Celebrities and fashion icons further illuminate this trend, showcasing how these diverse fashion narratives come together to create a vibrant, global fashion language.

In high fashion, designers such as Laurence Xu have played a pivotal role. Xu, renowned for blending traditional Chinese cultural elements with Western-style draping, showcased his haute couture at the Prince Kung's Palace Fashion Show during the Sino-French Fashion Week in Paris. His designs uniquely combine traditional Chinese elements like Miao and Suzhou embroidery techniques with contemporary Western fashion.

Chinese haute couture designers are increasingly gaining international acclaim, contributing to the global fashion landscape with their unique Sino-French fusion.

For instance, Guo Pei, known as "China's Queen of Couture," made headlines when Rihanna wore her elaborate gold silk gown to the Met Gala. Guo combines traditional Chinese craftsmanship with contemporary innovation, showcasing her work regularly at couture week in Paris.

Similarly, Grace Chen, known for her clientele of celebrities and political elites, and Yang Fang of Atelier By Fang, who studied in Paris and is known for her Asian handcrafted elements in Sino-French designs, are also notable contributors to this fashion movement.

As the Sino-French fashion dialogue continues to evolve, it becomes more than just an exchange of styles; it's a fusion of histories, stories, and visions. This blend goes beyond the runways, influencing street fashion and everyday wear, symbolizing a cross-cultural conversation that speaks to a global audience.