Chinese and American youths perform New Year's concert

In a joyous blend of cultural interaction and melodious celebration, Zhangyuan Garden – once known as the "foremost garden in Shanghai" – played host to a vibrant Sino-American New Year's concert.

The "Happy Childhood – A Sino-American Youth New Year Musical Charity Exchange," held this Friday, heralds a fresh chapter of cross-cultural interaction, featuring the China debut of the American One Voice Children's Choir as they usher in the 2024 New Year with their eclectic songs.

The concert saw One Voice enchant the audience with renditions of "Try Everything," "Believer," and "Kids Inside," their voices reverberating through the historic shikumen architecture, fostering a spirit of friendship, happiness, and harmony among those present.

The program highlighted the cultural exchange between One Voice and the choir from the Primary School affiliated to Shanghai No. 1 Normal School, with an outdoor concert featuring each group's unique choral pieces, including traditional Chinese cultural gems like "Ode to the Goose" and "Village Life."

In a series of musical dialogues, the young choristers alternated between Chinese and English songs. This immersive experience represented not only a journey of friendship and mutual learning between Chinese and American youth but also stood as a powerful example of grassroots-driven Sino-Western cultural exchanges.

The event was initiated by the charity organization Happiness Station.

"It aims to bridge distances and build lasting friendships through musical exchange, emphasizing the importance of youth in fostering cultural identity and national sentiment," said Cai Mengdi, vice chairman of the Station.

"Zhangyuan Garden's rich history of international exchange is the perfect backdrop for fostering broader and more meaningful cultural interactions."