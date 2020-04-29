﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

An Australian expat's discovery from Ci Fan Gao to combat archery in Shanghai

﻿ Yan Jingyang
﻿
Hu Jun
Yan Jingyang Hu Jun
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-01-15       0
Tim Pope has been living in Shanghai for almost 10 years now. Originally from Australia, he has fallen in love with the city and all it has to offer.
﻿ Yan Jingyang
﻿
Hu Jun
Yan Jingyang Hu Jun
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-01-15       0

Shot by Yan Jingyang, Hu Jun.

Tim Pope has been living in Shanghai for almost 10 years now. Originally from Australia, he has fallen in love with the city and all it has to offer. One of his favorite local foods is Ci Fan Gao, a traditional rice cake that can be found throughout the city. In addition to enjoying the local cuisine, Tim also runs a combat archery club. This experience has brought him many great memories and has allowed him to connect with people from all walks of life. Let's hear his story.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     