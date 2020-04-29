An Australian expat's discovery from Ci Fan Gao to combat archery in Shanghai

Tim Pope has been living in Shanghai for almost 10 years now. Originally from Australia, he has fallen in love with the city and all it has to offer.

Tim Pope has been living in Shanghai for almost 10 years now. Originally from Australia, he has fallen in love with the city and all it has to offer. One of his favorite local foods is Ci Fan Gao, a traditional rice cake that can be found throughout the city. In addition to enjoying the local cuisine, Tim also runs a combat archery club. This experience has brought him many great memories and has allowed him to connect with people from all walks of life. Let's hear his story.