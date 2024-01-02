Explore the charm of Shanghai through the lens of foreign riders

Let's embark on a cycling adventure with Ken Goh, the founder of RNCC, a cycling club in Shanghai.

In the new Expat Vibe column, today let's embark on a cycling adventure with Ken Goh, the founder of RNCC, a cycling club in Shanghai. What started with just 20 members, mostly expatriates, has now grown to over 4,000.

Explore the unique charm of Shanghai through the lens of foreign riders, as they pedal through the city's distinctive landscapes.

"We are all expats and we are away from home, being in a foreign place and finding a community, is like finding a second family," Ken said.