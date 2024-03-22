Feature / Lifestyle

Renovated century-old factory welcomes people to interactive theater

  18:00 UTC+8, 2024-03-22
As spring approaches and new life is everywhere, EKA·Tianwu, a new landmark transformed from an industrial heritage site, has invited people to a theatrical experience.
As spring approaches and new life is everywhere, EKA·Tianwu, a new landmark transformed from an industrial heritage site, has invited people to a theatrical experience, after the seven old factory buildings in the park were transformed into theaters for the first time. The performance, titled "Re-Wilding," featured six participatory physical theater performances over three days. This avant-garde physical theater conveyed the theme of returning to nature, echoing the urban renewal project. When good content is injected into a beautiful space, the combination of beauty and talent becomes a new standard for evaluating public cultural spaces.

EKA·Tianwu in Jinqiao welcomes people to a theatrical experience.
Ti Gong

EKA·Tianwu in Jinqiao welcomes people to a theatrical experience.

The performance delves into ecological and environmental issues faced by humans and the world.
Ti Gong

The performance delves into ecological and environmental issues faced by humans and the world.

The history of the landmark can be traced back to the old Pudong Customs Factory in 1869, which was later established as the Shanghai Marine Instrument General Factory in 1992, becoming a witness to the development of Shanghai's modern industrial civilization. Through urban renewal, the former factory site has now been transformed into an artistic park.

Adhering to the principle of preserving the old during renovation, the seven old factory buildings have had their original grey bricks and concrete walls preserved. The spacious area with a strong industrial civilization imprint provides an excellent venue for drama performances.

The transformation of the old factory buildings into theaters does not have fixed seating for the audience. As physical movements replace inadequate language, accompanied by roaring, flowing, or quiet instrumental music interpreting the natural sounds, "Re-Wilding" tries to delve deeper into the current ecological and environmental issues faced by humans and the world. "Rewilding" refers to restoring the environment affected by human intervention to its original natural state, promoting the resurgence of all things natural, and restoring ecological diversity.

The art park is open to public for free.
Ti Gong

The art park is open to public for free.

In an over 1,000-square-meter old factory building, there is no fixed stage for the performers, and the audience has no fixed viewing angle. "Re-Wilding" discards endless debates on the audience-performer relationship and allows the audience to fully experience this unique world of physical theater with their bodies and minds.

The old factory buildings are now open to the public, and more performances will take place in the future.

If you go

Venue: EKA·TIANWU

Address: 535 Jinqiao Rd | 金桥路535号

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE
