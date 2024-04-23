Reuse, repurpose, remake: Wukang Road welcomes zero-carbon store

As a community hub for sustainability, the 450-square-meter space offers a unique blend of retail space, art installations, and sustainability-focused workshops and literature.

Themed on the zero-carbon mission, a distinctive store was launched by Chinese brand ANTA on Wukang Road in Shanghai on World Earth Day.

As a community hub for sustainability, the 450-square-meter space offers a unique blend of retail space, art installations, and sustainability-focused workshops and literature. This initiative was brought to life with the expertise of sustainable fashion consultant Cui Dan and his team, who integrated creative reuse practices throughout the store using waste generated from production processes.

Ti Gong

A series of artworks made of waste and recycled materials is displayed in the store.

The "Earth Hour" by Bloop Bloop showcases an ever-evolving micro-ecosystem that invites viewers to contemplate the future of our planet. Each plant and material within the installation tells a story of regeneration and sustainability. This installation will be displayed outdoors for two months, gradually evolving through natural growth, and the effects of rainwater, and air. Visitors are encouraged to observe the changes in the natural ecosystem, feel the power of nature, and collectively explore the possibilities of sustainable living.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

You can redesign your own T shirt with recycled materials at the "Remake" workshop, and get a tag made of waste packaging boxes.

In addition to exhibits, the store has collaborated with carbon management professional group, Carbon Track, to conduct meticulous carbon footprint audits and calculations on design schemes, materials, equipment, and props, translating into tangible carbon reduction measures throughout every stage from the conceptualization phase.

Through strategies like repurposing old clothing and fabric scraps for barricades, preserving original walls and floors, procuring second-hand equipment, and recycling air conditioning and lighting fixtures, the store achieved an over 30 percent emissions reduction during the construction process. Building upon these carbon reduction measures, ANTA has also invited authoritative certification organization Bureau Veritas to perform "carbon neutral" certification for all stages of this process.

If you go:

Address: 98 Wukang Rd 武康路98号

Opening Hours: 9:30am-10pm