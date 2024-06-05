ICYMI 14: Be in to win a free Brazilian acai bowl voucher

Test your knowledge in our weekly quiz for a chance to win a free voucher and indulge in the delicious flavors of an acai bowl from So Acai.

Get ready for the this weekend roundup of the latest news and highlights you might have missed.

City News Service's new section, "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It), is a regular feature every weekend.

ICYMI: Week 14

This week's prize

Those who solve the quiz correctly this week will be entered into a draw for a buy-one-get-one-free voucher for an acai bowl from So Acai.

Each winner will receive one voucher, valid until June 30.

So Acai, established in 2017, is the leading superfood brand in China. The brand is dedicated to providing consumers with genuinely nutritious and high-quality healthy foods, adhering to the principles of simple and natural ingredients, clean nutrition, and honest labeling.



The acai bowls are made with organic, premium acai puree imported directly from Brazil.

Unsweetened and nutrient-dense, it is a healthful delight. Topped with signature honey cranberry granola, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, and fresh fruit, the acai bowl offers an extra layer of deliciousness and flavor.

Click here to start!

Ti Gong

About the quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.





