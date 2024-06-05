﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Renowned Brazilian design brothers bring showcase exhibition to Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  14:46 UTC+8, 2024-06-05       0
"Impermanence – 40 Years of Estúdio Campana" at the Power Station of Art marks the first studio's first major showcase in Asia and highlights its innovative design ethos.
﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  14:46 UTC+8, 2024-06-05       0
Renowned Brazilian design brothers bring showcase exhibition to Shanghai

Poster of the exhibition

The Power Station of Art in Shanghai is set to present "Impermanence – 40 Years of Estúdio Campana" from June 8 through September 8.

This landmark exhibition marks the first major showcase of Estúdio Campana in Asia and commemorates the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil. Visitors can expect to see more than 50 groundbreaking works that highlight the studio's innovative design ethos.

Among the highlights are two new pieces making their debut. Notably, the installation "Astro," created specifically for PSA's third-floor riverside platform, features a striking 12-meter-high sculpture made of suspended sheer fabric.

Founded in 1984, Estúdio Campana is the brainchild of the legendary Brazilian design duo, brothers Humberto Campana and Fernando Campana.

The exhibition is co-curated by Marco Sammicheli, director of the Italian Design Museum, and Gong Yan, director of PSA. Humberto Campana himself oversaw the exhibition design, while emerging Brazilian designer Maru Widen is responsible for the graphic design.

Address: 678 Miaojiang Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Power Station of Art
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     