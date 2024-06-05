Renowned Brazilian design brothers bring showcase exhibition to Shanghai

"Impermanence – 40 Years of Estúdio Campana" at the Power Station of Art marks the first studio's first major showcase in Asia and highlights its innovative design ethos.

The Power Station of Art in Shanghai is set to present "Impermanence – 40 Years of Estúdio Campana" from June 8 through September 8.

This landmark exhibition marks the first major showcase of Estúdio Campana in Asia and commemorates the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil. Visitors can expect to see more than 50 groundbreaking works that highlight the studio's innovative design ethos.

Among the highlights are two new pieces making their debut. Notably, the installation "Astro," created specifically for PSA's third-floor riverside platform, features a striking 12-meter-high sculpture made of suspended sheer fabric.

Founded in 1984, Estúdio Campana is the brainchild of the legendary Brazilian design duo, brothers Humberto Campana and Fernando Campana.

The exhibition is co-curated by Marco Sammicheli, director of the Italian Design Museum, and Gong Yan, director of PSA. Humberto Campana himself oversaw the exhibition design, while emerging Brazilian designer Maru Widen is responsible for the graphic design.

Address: 678 Miaojiang Rd