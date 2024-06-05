﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Lego launches latest sets at Peppa Pig World of Play in Shanghai

﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  21:39 UTC+8, 2024-06-05       0
Company says the new products have been designed with learning through play at the heart to help children develop both EQ and IQ skills while having fun playing out their stories.
﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  21:39 UTC+8, 2024-06-05       0

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Peppa Pig, and it is now in Lego Duplo form for the very first time.

On June 1, the Lego Group launched its new Peppa Pig sets in collaboration with Hasbro at Shanghai's Peppa Pig World of Play.

The character's first indoor play center, Peppa Pig World of Play opened at the Shanghai LC Mall in 2018. The new Lego sets bring more interesting interactions between children and the characters.

Lego launches latest sets at Peppa Pig World of Play in Shanghai
Ti Gong

A boy plays with the new sets at Shanghai's Peppa Pig World of Play.

Lego launches latest sets at Peppa Pig World of Play in Shanghai
Ti Gong

The four new Peppa Pig sets in Lego Duplo form

The four new sets — Peppa Pig Birthday House, Supermarket, Garden and Tree House, and Boat Trip — offer play experiences that inspire role-play and creativity. They have been designed with learning through play at the heart to provide children with the opportunity to develop both EQ (emotional quotient) and IQ (intelligence quotient) skills while playing out their stories.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     