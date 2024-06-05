Lego launches latest sets at Peppa Pig World of Play in Shanghai
This year marks the 20th anniversary of Peppa Pig, and it is now in Lego Duplo form for the very first time.
On June 1, the Lego Group launched its new Peppa Pig sets in collaboration with Hasbro at Shanghai's Peppa Pig World of Play.
The character's first indoor play center, Peppa Pig World of Play opened at the Shanghai LC Mall in 2018. The new Lego sets bring more interesting interactions between children and the characters.
The four new sets — Peppa Pig Birthday House, Supermarket, Garden and Tree House, and Boat Trip — offer play experiences that inspire role-play and creativity. They have been designed with learning through play at the heart to provide children with the opportunity to develop both EQ (emotional quotient) and IQ (intelligence quotient) skills while playing out their stories.