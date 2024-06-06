Shopping in Shanghai: a selection of the best neighborhoods to find treasures

The city's opulent markets, shopping centers, and stylish streets offer a wide range of commodities, with luxury items, designer clothes, electronics, entertainment, and souvenirs.

Shanghai is a shopper's paradise. Shopping in the international metropolis should not be missed by tourists and foreign expats.

The city's opulent markets, shopping centers, and stylish streets offer a wide range of commodities, covering luxury items, designer clothes, electronics, entertainment, handicrafts, and souvenirs.

Whether you prefer large fashion brands, distinctive small stores, or markets, Shanghai can meet all your needs. The city also hosts various shopping galas, both online and offline, such as the Double Five Shopping Festival, 618, Double 11, and Double 12, where customers can enjoy significant discounts and promotions.

Here are some of the most famous shopping zones in the city that will cater to the different tastes of shoppers.

Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall (南京路步行街)

Stretching for over 1.5 kilometers from People's Square to the Bund, Nanjing Road is one of China's busiest commercial streets with a history of over a century, lined with department stores and featuring modern and European architecture.



The iconic Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall boasts hundreds of stores, boutiques, and malls featuring international brands and local specialties. Time-honored buildings there, such as the Wing On Department Store, Shanghai No.1 Department Store, and Fairmont Peace Hotel also bear witness to the city's rapid development.

Huaihai Road M (淮海中路)

Referred to as the "Oriental Paris Fashion Street," Huaihai Road M is one of the most fashionable shopping areas in Shanghai. The grand malls on the road, such as the iapm Mall, Shanghai Times Square, and Shanghai K11 Art Mall, house both domestic brands and flagship stores of global brands.



You can find many uniquely designed and high-quality fashion products here, such as clothing, shoes, handbags, and jewelry. In addition, there are many high-end restaurants and cafes where you and your friends can enjoy a luxurious dinner or afternoon tea.

Xintiandi (新天地)

The trendy hub Xintiandi integrates history, culture, fashion, and entertainment in its shikumen buildings. It retains the historical and cultural features of Shanghai while also incorporating modern design and creativity.



At the North and South blocks of Xintiandi and Xintiandi Style, you can find many fashion boutiques, designer stores, restaurants, cafes, and bars. Various exhibitions, performances, and cultural events are often staged there for people to attend and have fun.

Tianzifang (田子坊)

Tianzifang, a renovated shikumen commercial complex, is a hub of arts and crafts. The well-preserved neighborhood with many boutiques, craft shops, and cafes offers a variety of handicrafts, souvenirs, and specialty foods.



It is also an ideal place for you and your friends to take a slow walk and savor the history and cultural charm of Shanghai. The winding streets and eclectic mix of artistic offerings in Tianzifang provide shoppers with a more traditional shopping experience.

Yuyuan Garden Malls and the Bund Finance Center (豫园和BFC外滩金融中心)

As a landmark attraction in the city, Yuyuan Bazaar at the Yuyuan Garden Malls offers a traditional Chinese market that is crowded, bustling, and fun. With almost everything from traditional Chinese products such as silk garments, calligraphy brushes, antiques, and tea sets to flavored snacks, shoppers can have a taste of the vibrant local life.



The Bund Finance Center, which is only 10 minutes' walk from Yuyuan Garden Malls, is a fashionable mall with both luxury international and new designer brands. The popular weekend market on the nearby Fengjing Road is also popular for a display of trendy products and food.

Lujiazui (陆家嘴)

Located in the Pudong New Area, Lujiazui is renowned for its iconic modern skyscrapers and high-end shopping malls, such as the Shanghai IFC Mall and Super Brand Mall.



With a spectrum of retail offerings including the best international luxury brands, culinary delights, and premiere cinema experience, shoppers will have an unforgettable shopping experience. Don't miss the spectacular skyline of shimmering skyscrapers, and enjoy a panoramic view of the Bund from the eastern shore of the Huangpu River.

Xujiahui (徐家汇)

Xujiahui is home to several modern shopping centers, providing a variety of options for food, clothing, electronics, and more.



The Pacific Digital Plaza, one of China's largest computer shopping malls, is a must-visit for digital enthusiasts. The markets there specialize in various brands and types of computers, mobile phones, electronics, gadgets, and other digital equipment. At the nearby Metro City and Grand Gateway 66, there are also lots of luxury brands, fashionable clothing, entertainment, and restaurants.

Jing'an Temple and Nanjing Road W (静安寺和南京西路)

High-end shopping malls in this area are very dense. Among them are the Jing An Kerry Center, Jiuguang Department Store, Plaza 66, CITIC Square, and HKRI Taikoo Hui. This vibrant commercial area is famous for its top fashion brands and bustling nightlife. All kinds of stylish clothes, shoes, cosmetics, jewelry, watches, home appliances, and souvenirs can be found in the area.



The nearby Maoming Road N is now a weekend-only pedestrian street so visitors can explore both the historical charm and modernity of the city. You can also pay a visit to the alleyways of Zhangyuan Garden, a shikumen-style commercial complex; the Fengshengli commercial zone; and the Wujiang Road pedestrian street.

Julu, Fumin, and Changle roads (巨鹿,富民和长乐路)

This area contains various vintage-style boutiques of independent brands, which is a local version of New York's Little Italy. It is perfect for visitors to take a relaxing walk along these roads and enjoy the tranquility of the city.



Some young fashion designers and cultural celebrities have opened artsy shops, classy restaurants, and trendy bars in the alleyways and time-honored buildings in the area. Many of the curbside stores are local brands, which provide an insight into the development of domestic fashion design.

There are also some outlets in the suburbs of the city where you can buy big-name goods at discount.

Bailian Outlets 百联奥特莱斯广场

(2888 Huqingping Highway, Qingpu District 青浦区沪青平公路2888号)

This international and modern shopping complex, covering an area of 110,000 square meters, is a good destination for discount luxury goods, including both domestic and international brands.



This month, the world-renowned sports and leisure brands there are hosting a series of activities such as new product releases, urban sports experience, and sports salons.

Bicester Village Shanghai 比斯特上海购物村

(88 Shendi Rd E, Pudong New Area 浦东新区申迪东路88号)

The village partners with several hundred international boutique brands and designer brands to deliver a comprehensive shopping and travel experience.



It is also a destination for family and friends to enjoy one-day travel. In addition to shopping, you can rest and relax in the restaurants and cafes and enjoy the beautiful scenery, and exotic and local cuisine.

Shanghai Florentia Village 上海佛罗伦萨小镇

(Lane 58 Zhuoyao Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区卓耀路58弄)

This village close to the Shanghai Pudong International Airport covers a total area of 130,000 square meters and is home to over 300 global brands. It offers bilingual services and international visitors who shop in the village can easily apply for tax refunds at the customer service center with their passports and receipts.



The village also has Italian-style buildings and a large children's playground to create a shopping experience that integrates culture and tourism. You can also sample a taste of authentic Italian cuisine and coffee there.