Teletubbies bring their grassy idyll to Shanghai

In a newly-launched interactive exhibition, the grassy fields where Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po live has moved to The Place mall in Changning District.
Ti Gong

The Teletubbies have come to Shanghai for summer.

The Teletubbies have arrived in Shanghai to spend the upcoming summer vacation with local children.

In a newly-launched interactive exhibition, the grassy fields where Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po live has moved to The Place mall in Changning District.

The area features a huge ocean ball pool, an artificial beach, a trampoline playground, and other facilities, where the four cuddly and giggly creatures will appear from time to time to play with children through July 14.

There is also a pop-up store selling hundreds of Teletubbies products.

Ti Gong

Teletubbies interact with people.

If you go:

Date: Through July 14

Venue: The Place 虹桥南丰城

Address: 100 Zunyi Rd, Changning District 长宁区遵义路100号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Changning
