Teletubbies bring their grassy idyll to Shanghai

In a newly-launched interactive exhibition, the grassy fields where Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po live has moved to The Place mall in Changning District.

Ti Gong

The Teletubbies have arrived in Shanghai to spend the upcoming summer vacation with local children.

The area features a huge ocean ball pool, an artificial beach, a trampoline playground, and other facilities, where the four cuddly and giggly creatures will appear from time to time to play with children through July 14.

There is also a pop-up store selling hundreds of Teletubbies products.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Date: Through July 14



Venue: The Place 虹桥南丰城

Address: 100 Zunyi Rd, Changning District 长宁区遵义路100号