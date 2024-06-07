Teletubbies bring their grassy idyll to Shanghai
The Teletubbies have arrived in Shanghai to spend the upcoming summer vacation with local children.
In a newly-launched interactive exhibition, the grassy fields where Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po live has moved to The Place mall in Changning District.
The area features a huge ocean ball pool, an artificial beach, a trampoline playground, and other facilities, where the four cuddly and giggly creatures will appear from time to time to play with children through July 14.
There is also a pop-up store selling hundreds of Teletubbies products.
If you go:
Date: Through July 14
Venue: The Place 虹桥南丰城
Address: 100 Zunyi Rd, Changning District 长宁区遵义路100号