Take stroll down an iconic Parisian shopping street

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Galeries Lafayette Shanghai in Pudong's L+ Mall is transporting people back to the street's origins in the 19th century.
Ti Gong

Paris's Boulevard Haussmann has been reconstructed in Shanghai.

An iconic Parisian shopping street has been reconstructed in Shanghai to give local residents a taste of the flavor of the French capital in celebration of the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations.

On Boulevard Haussmann, Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann grew from a small haberdashery to a grand shopping mall over the past century.

Galeries Lafayette Shanghai, in Pudong's L+ Mall, is transporting people back to its origins in the 19th century through a newly opened pop-up space, which is adorned with details inspired by the historical street and buildings such as a telephone booth, domes, mosaics and flower ornaments.

The space displays and sells a series of limited collections, such as accessories by French jewelry brand Agatha, art photos by Paris-originated gallery Yellow Korner, and home accessories co-designed by Shanghai-based tbh and Paris-based Antoinette Poisson.

In addition, classic French opera films such as "Madama Butterfly" and "Falstaff" will be screened at the Palace Cinema in the mall as part of the NCPA (National Center for the Performing Arts) International Opera Film Exhibition which will last to July 31.

