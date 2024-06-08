﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

How to buy a ticket for Shanghai International Film Festival

﻿ Arina Yakupova
﻿ Ma Xuefeng
Arina Yakupova Ma Xuefeng Liu Zhenglin Wang Xinzhou Xu Wei
  14:48 UTC+8, 2024-06-08       0
This year ticket sales start on June 7. There are two ways of how to get tickets: online or offline. The main advice: hurry up!
﻿ Arina Yakupova
﻿ Ma Xuefeng
Arina Yakupova Ma Xuefeng Liu Zhenglin Wang Xinzhou Xu Wei
  14:48 UTC+8, 2024-06-08       0

Shot by Ma Xuefeng, Arina Yakupova. Edited by Ma Xuefeng, Liu Zhenglin. Reported by Xu Wei, Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

One of the most anticipated events of this summer is the 26 Shanghai International Film Festival. And the most frequent question is how to get tickets! Watch this episode of "Shanghai like a local" to find out the answer!

This year ticket sales start on June 7. There are two ways of how to get tickets: online or offline. But first you need to find the movies you want to watch. Look up for the schedule on the official website.

If you want to get tickets online, you can do it on Taopiaopiao ticket app. Find in one of our previous episodes about how to do it.

Shot by Ma Xuefeng, Arina Yakupova. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

This year more than 400 movies will be shown in nearly 50 cinema theaters across Shanghai. The festival will take place from 14th to 23rd of June. And it will attract people from all over China. So hurry up to get your tickets!

How to buy a ticket for Shanghai International Film Festival
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Arina got her tickets. Main advice, hurry up.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     