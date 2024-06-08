How to buy a ticket for Shanghai International Film Festival

This year ticket sales start on June 7. There are two ways of how to get tickets: online or offline. The main advice: hurry up!

One of the most anticipated events of this summer is the 26 Shanghai International Film Festival. And the most frequent question is how to get tickets! Watch this episode of "Shanghai like a local" to find out the answer!

This year ticket sales start on June 7. There are two ways of how to get tickets: online or offline. But first you need to find the movies you want to watch. Look up for the schedule on the official website.

If you want to get tickets online, you can do it on Taopiaopiao ticket app. Find in one of our previous episodes about how to do it.

This year more than 400 movies will be shown in nearly 50 cinema theaters across Shanghai. The festival will take place from 14th to 23rd of June. And it will attract people from all over China. So hurry up to get your tickets!