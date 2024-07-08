Enter Mozart's world at the Meet You Museum Shanghai
"Mozart's Wonder World: Immersive Art Exhibition" has opened at the Meet You Museum Shanghai, marking Asia's first immersive light and shadow art show dedicated to the composer (1756–91).
Curated by a talented team of Italian artists, the exhibition seamlessly merges music, lighting, installations and static displays to transport visitors back to the splendor of 18th-century Europe, offering a captivating glimpse into the vibrant yet fleeting life of the musical prodigy.
Born into a musical dynasty in Salzburg, Austria, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart revealed his prodigious talent early in life. His childhood travels across Europe helped shape his distinct musical style.
Visitors are welcomed into a world adorned with interactive delights – from an enchanting merry-go-round, soaring hot air balloons to celestial twinkling stars – each element a poignant tribute to Mozart's travels.
Enveloped in opulent auditoriums, adorned with lavish paintings and fantastical scenes, visitors are treated to ten of Mozart's most iconic compositions.
From the tender strains of "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" to the grandeur of "The Magic Flute," the exhibition promises a mesmerizing journey through the maestro's enduring musical legacy.
If you go:
Date: Through October 7.
Venue: Meet You Museum in Shanghai 遇见博物馆·上海静安馆
Address: Bldg 3 Jing'an Innovation Galaxy, 210 Wenshui Rd 静安区汶水路210号静安新业坊3号楼
Admission: Tickets on sale on the "Meet You Museum in Shanghai" WeChat mini program.