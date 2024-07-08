Enter Mozart's world at the Meet You Museum Shanghai

"Mozart's Wonder World: Immersive Art Exhibition" has opened at the Meet You Museum Shanghai, marking Asia's first immersive light and shadow art show dedicated to the composer (1756–91).

Curated by a talented team of Italian artists, the exhibition seamlessly merges music, lighting, installations and static displays to transport visitors back to the splendor of 18th-century Europe, offering a captivating glimpse into the vibrant yet fleeting life of the musical prodigy.

Born into a musical dynasty in Salzburg, Austria, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart revealed his prodigious talent early in life. His childhood travels across Europe helped shape his distinct musical style.