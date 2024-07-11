﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

ICYMI Week 19: Win a digital luggage scale and travel smart

The small, easily packed digital luggage scale that will go to five lucky winners in this week's quiz helps you avoid overweight baggage fees and travel smart.
Get ready for this weekend's roundup of the latest news and highlights you might have missed.

City News Service's star section, "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It), is a regular feature every weekend.

ICYMI: Week 19

This week's prize

This week's winners will be entered into a draw to win a digital luggage scale (battery included). Five lucky winners will receive this handy travel accessory.

Perfect for your next trip or business travel, this digital luggage scale helps you avoid overweight baggage fees. It features high-precision sensor technology for accurate measurements. The brushed metal surface is not only smooth and durable but also stylish. Its compact size makes it easy to carry, and the ergonomic design ensures a comfortable grip.

Features:

  • Capacity 50kg
  • Data lock
  • Low battery indication
  • Highly accurate strain gauge system

Note:

  • When powering up the scale, please keep it in an upright position.
  • To ensure accuracy, make sure to grip the handle tightly when weighing.
  • Avoid any heavy impact or rough treatment of the device.
  • For long-term storage of the device, please remove the battery to eliminate any risks of leakage.
  • Do not immerse the scale in water.

The digital luggage scale is easy to use.

About the Quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
