Exhibition offers immersive rainforest ecological experience

"The Endless Forest," a tropical rainforest-themed exhibition is being staged at the Link Plaza Qibao to offer visitors an immersive rainforest ecological experience.

Covering an area of 300 square meters, the exhibition leads visitors on an adventurous journey of exploring the wilderness and experiencing the concept of a sustainable lifestyle.

The exhibition area creates an immersive 3D landscape to restore the rainforest scenery of jungle and waterfalls. At the same time, more than 50 species of animals are displayed for people to observe the wonders of nature.

Multiple activities are also offered for families and adventure enthusiasts. Participants who explore the five major scenic sections of the exhibition and collect all five stamps can receive a jellyfish souvenir.