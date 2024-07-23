﻿
Exhibition offers immersive rainforest ecological experience

"The Endless Forest," a tropical rainforest-themed exhibition is being staged at the Link Plaza Qibao to offer visitors an immersive rainforest ecological experience.
The exhibition enables visitors to experience the concept of a sustainable lifestyle.

"The Endless Forest," a tropical rainforest-themed exhibition is being staged at the Link Plaza Qibao to offer visitors an immersive rainforest ecological experience.

Covering an area of 300 square meters, the exhibition leads visitors on an adventurous journey of exploring the wilderness and experiencing the concept of a sustainable lifestyle.

The exhibition area creates an immersive 3D landscape to restore the rainforest scenery of jungle and waterfalls. At the same time, more than 50 species of animals are displayed for people to observe the wonders of nature.

Multiple activities are also offered for families and adventure enthusiasts. Participants who explore the five major scenic sections of the exhibition and collect all five stamps can receive a jellyfish souvenir.

Multiple cultural activities are offered at the Link Plaza Qibao.

On August 3 and 4, public lectures on natural science will also be hosted for children. Experts from the Shanghai Natural History Museum will be invited to share relevant knowledge and cases about the natural world.

In addition to the exhibition, officials from Link Plaza Qibao noted that they will provide a fashionable place of gathering, entertainment and social intercourse for urban families and youngsters in the neighboring communities.

Date: Through August 4, 10am-10pm

Venue: Link Plaza Qibao 上海七宝领展广场

Address: 3366 Caobao Rd 闵行区漕宝路3366号

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
