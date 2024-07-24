﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

The Place mall transforms outdoor space into sports arena

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:10 UTC+8, 2024-07-24       0
To celebrate the Paris Olympics, the arena features eight sports zones – cycling, running, table tennis, hurdles, weightlifting, long jump, balance beam, and vaulting.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:10 UTC+8, 2024-07-24       0
The Place mall transforms outdoor space into sports arena
Ti Gong

Sports is the theme of The Place mall this summer.

The Place mall in Changning District has transformed its outdoor space into a sports arena, showcasing a number of Olympic-themed installations to celebrate the Paris Olympics.

Through August 25, it will feature eight sports zones – cycling, running, table tennis, hurdles, weightlifting, long jump, balance beam, and vaulting – which children can experience.

The Place mall transforms outdoor space into sports arena
Ti Gong

Children experience different sports.

The ground is adorned with patterns depicting Olympic events such as rowing, fencing, equestrianism, and skateboarding, resembling vivid tapestries that guide everyone to the race track finish line located in the circular plaza.

Against backdrops of Paris landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe, everyone has the opportunity to stand on a simulated podium and experience the glory of becoming a champion.

In addition, there is a sand island designed for children to build their dream sand castles.

The Place mall transforms outdoor space into sports arena
Ti Gong

A boy has fun in the sand.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Changning
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     