The Place mall transforms outdoor space into sports arena

Through August 25, it will feature eight sports zones – cycling, running, table tennis, hurdles, weightlifting, long jump, balance beam, and vaulting – which children can experience.

The Place mall in Changning District has transformed its outdoor space into a sports arena, showcasing a number of Olympic-themed installations to celebrate the Paris Olympics.

The ground is adorned with patterns depicting Olympic events such as rowing, fencing, equestrianism, and skateboarding, resembling vivid tapestries that guide everyone to the race track finish line located in the circular plaza.

Against backdrops of Paris landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe, everyone has the opportunity to stand on a simulated podium and experience the glory of becoming a champion.

In addition, there is a sand island designed for children to build their dream sand castles.