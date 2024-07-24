Oracle bone writing exhibition held at Kerry Parkside

Families are invited to delve into the ancient mysteries of oracle bone inscriptions at Kerry Parkside in Pudong, transforming the summer holidays into a rich cultural exploration.

Oracle bone inscriptions, dating back to the Shang Dynasty (1600 BC -1046 BC), were first discovered in 1899 at the Yin Ruins in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, which pushed the origins of Chinese characters back 1,000 years. They represent China's oldest known mature writing system, serving as a profound repository of historical knowledge and cultural heritage.

In collaboration with the Anyang-based National Museum of Chinese Writing, Kerry Parkside is presenting the "Oracle Bone Inscriptions Exhibition at Kerry," which is designed to captivate visitors with its blend of artistry, educational insights, and interactive experiences, offering a gateway to ancient times.