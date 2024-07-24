Oracle bone writing exhibition held at Kerry Parkside
Families are invited to delve into the ancient mysteries of oracle bone inscriptions at Kerry Parkside in Pudong, transforming the summer holidays into a rich cultural exploration.
Oracle bone inscriptions, dating back to the Shang Dynasty (1600 BC -1046 BC), were first discovered in 1899 at the Yin Ruins in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, which pushed the origins of Chinese characters back 1,000 years. They represent China's oldest known mature writing system, serving as a profound repository of historical knowledge and cultural heritage.
In collaboration with the Anyang-based National Museum of Chinese Writing, Kerry Parkside is presenting the "Oracle Bone Inscriptions Exhibition at Kerry," which is designed to captivate visitors with its blend of artistry, educational insights, and interactive experiences, offering a gateway to ancient times.
One of the highlights is "Bu Wei," an art installation by Wang Panpan, which intricately incorporates 1000 oracle bone fragments crafted from fiberglass and wood, each accompanied by translations.
The exhibition also features copies of oracle bones which depict divinations of accidents, farming, weather, childbirth, and warfare, along with interactive activities such as rotating divination wheels and surname guessing games.
The event will last through August 31, during which four cultural workshops will be held for children to attempt oracle bone rubbings, pottery making, paper-cutting, and grass weaving under the guidance of skilled instructors.
As part of the event lineup, the mall will also introduce an "Oracle Bone Calligraphy Study," inviting families to explore the origins and evolution of Chinese characters.
Mark your calendars for August 17 and 18 when the mall will blend historical reverence with a festive atmosphere during the Kerry Parkside oracle bone market.