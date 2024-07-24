﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Oracle bone writing exhibition held at Kerry Parkside

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:10 UTC+8, 2024-07-24       0
Oracle bone inscriptions, dating back to the Shang Dynasty (1600 BC -1046 BC), were first discovered in 1899 at the Yin Ruins in Anyang, central China's Henan Province.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:10 UTC+8, 2024-07-24       0
Oracle bone writing exhibition held at Kerry Parkside
Ti Gong

Visitors attend the "Oracle Bone Inscriptions Exhibition at Kerry."

Families are invited to delve into the ancient mysteries of oracle bone inscriptions at Kerry Parkside in Pudong, transforming the summer holidays into a rich cultural exploration.

Oracle bone inscriptions, dating back to the Shang Dynasty (1600 BC -1046 BC), were first discovered in 1899 at the Yin Ruins in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, which pushed the origins of Chinese characters back 1,000 years. They represent China's oldest known mature writing system, serving as a profound repository of historical knowledge and cultural heritage.

In collaboration with the Anyang-based National Museum of Chinese Writing, Kerry Parkside is presenting the "Oracle Bone Inscriptions Exhibition at Kerry," which is designed to captivate visitors with its blend of artistry, educational insights, and interactive experiences, offering a gateway to ancient times.

Oracle bone writing exhibition held at Kerry Parkside
Ti Gong

The "Bu Wei" art installation is by Wang Panpan.

One of the highlights is "Bu Wei," an art installation by Wang Panpan, which intricately incorporates 1000 oracle bone fragments crafted from fiberglass and wood, each accompanied by translations.

The exhibition also features copies of oracle bones which depict divinations of accidents, farming, weather, childbirth, and warfare, along with interactive activities such as rotating divination wheels and surname guessing games.

The event will last through August 31, during which four cultural workshops will be held for children to attempt oracle bone rubbings, pottery making, paper-cutting, and grass weaving under the guidance of skilled instructors.

Oracle bone writing exhibition held at Kerry Parkside
Ti Gong

Visitors engage in interactive games.

As part of the event lineup, the mall will also introduce an "Oracle Bone Calligraphy Study," inviting families to explore the origins and evolution of Chinese characters.

Mark your calendars for August 17 and 18 when the mall will blend historical reverence with a festive atmosphere during the Kerry Parkside oracle bone market.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Pudong
Kerry
Oracle
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     