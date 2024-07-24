Classic Chinese garden opens at Century Link mall
A classic Chinese garden has opened in a bustling downtown mall, offering an enchanting oasis where urbanites can escape the scorching summer heat.
At Century Link Mall's LG2 atrium, the "Dream Up" public art exhibition presents the Zhiyue Garden, where the timeless allure of classical artistry meets contemporary sophistication
Seventeen exquisite artworks, spanning painting, sculpture, digital media, and more, narrate the essence of dreams from diverse artistic angles, evoking a theatrical exploration of traditional cultural spirit.
Visitors can embark on a journey through winding corridors adorned with landscape paintings.
Along the path, intricate paper-cutting and vibrant floral installations intertwine, creating a tapestry of visual delights that transport the viewer into a world where mountains and waters meld seamlessly with dreams.
Cutting-edge digital art also captivates with surreal depictions of lake stones and visionary artworks, challenging reality and reinterpreting traditional garden aesthetics with an Eastern allure that captivates and inspires.
in addition to the exhibits, the mall offers over 30 art activities until August 8, from haunting melodies of Chinese opera echoing through the weekends to hands-on workshops crafting lacquer fans and personal artworks.