Classic Chinese garden opens at Century Link mall

A classic Chinese garden has opened in a bustling downtown mall, offering an enchanting oasis where urbanites can escape the scorching summer heat.

At Century Link Mall's LG2 atrium, the "Dream Up" public art exhibition presents the Zhiyue Garden, where the timeless allure of classical artistry meets contemporary sophistication

Seventeen exquisite artworks, spanning painting, sculpture, digital media, and more, narrate the essence of dreams from diverse artistic angles, evoking a theatrical exploration of traditional cultural spirit.