Study links premature skin aging to stress, diet and lifestyle choices

The 2024 China Women's Anti-Fatigue Aging Technology Forum was held in Shanghai on July 19.

Researchers from Fudan University's Huashan Hospital, School of Life Sciences, and the Shanghai Institute of Nutrition and Health, Chinese Academy of Sciences discussed fatigue-induced aging skincare innovations at the forum.

Wang Sijia from the institute shared his new study at the forum, pinpointing a trend towards premature aging among Chinese women. He has analyzed facial skin aging data from over 300,000 women across 32 provinces in the country.

The study reveals that mental stress contributes to this phenomenon by lowering DNA methylation levels, which in turn affects the expression of key cellular factors in the skin, leading to increased dullness.

Yao Beibei, vice president of Yinfinity (CBNData), threw light on the underlying causes of this trend. The findings show major lifestyle and behavioral changes among young people, such as a 1.25-hour decrease in average sleep and more than 60 percent of young women working an extra hour per day. The study also identifies a high-fat, high-sugar diet as a contributing factor, which is especially common among the younger demographic.