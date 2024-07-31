Shanghai offers exciting events and activities

We look at some of the many exciting exhibitions, events, and activities coming up in Shanghai.

The Doraemon Exhibition "The Doraemon Exhibition" invites you to explore "Doraemon in My Heart," showcasing works by 30 internationally renowned artists including Takashi Murakami, Yoshitomo Nara, and Ninagawa Mika. This unique exhibition promises an unprecedented audiovisual experience brimming with personal flair. Having toured Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore, and Taipei, the exhibition makes its exciting debut in Shanghai this August. The featured works from the 30 artists transcend traditional forms, filled with originality and a deep-seated affection for Doraemon. They spark boundless imagination and invite profound reflections on art and humanity. The Shanghai exhibition also premieres new pieces by prominent Chinese artists Xu Zhen and Wang Hua, who offer their unique interpretations of Doraemon. Their creations transport visitors into a whimsical world where fantasy meets reality. Besides the countless artworks to marvel at, there is an array of unique merchandise available for purchase. From artist-authorized items to Doraemon-themed goodies, you’ll find everything from mugs, T-shirts, and canvas bags, to a variety of practical office supplies. There’s sure to be something that will make you smile and become a beloved keepsake. Dates: August 2 - October 5 Venue: iag Art Center (C·PARK Campus) Address: Bldg D, C·PARK, 638 Zhaohua Rd iag Art Center is an innovative art platform that centers on artistic endeavors, fostering collaborations with global artists, galleries, curators, collectors, and brands.

West Bund Summer Festival Get ready for the West Bund Night Market, a limited-time sports-themed creative market that is also set to become Xuhui District's first street food night market, adding a trendy and cool vibe along the Huangpu River. From August 2 to August 4, the night market will greet visitors with new offerings. In addition to more than 50 food stalls, there will be over 40 new vendors featuring outdoor gear, cultural and creative products, clothing, and home goods. It's the perfect spot for urban trendsetters. From August 9 to August 11, the night market will transform with a romantic Qixi Festival (the Chinese Valentine's Day) theme. Expect special photo ops, romantic holiday packages, and Qixi-themed merchandise. During the final week, you can explore areas dedicated to traditional crafts and creative products. Bring your partner or friends to enjoy the lively night market and discover summer romance and excitement. Live bands, DJ sets, and clown parades will add to the vibrant atmosphere. There will also be eight outdoor movie screenings over nine days. As you wander through the market, soak in the artistic ambiance with lights and music all around. Outdoor Movie Schedule: Movies start at 7:30pm at the market stage area. August 2 - August 4: Sports-themed movies

August 9 - August 11: Qixi Festival-themed movies Event Dates: August 2 - August 11 Location: Longtai Rd, Xuhui Riverside

COACH CASS Pop-Up in Shanghai This Qixi Festival, COACH CASS is bringing an exclusive pop-up store to Shanghai, lighting up the Bund skyline and setting a new sweet spot along the Huangpu River. Drop by the store to snap some photos and capture joyful moments. Try on the latest products and engage in fun activities to win exclusive gifts. Bring your partner, friends, or family to share the sweet experience. The COACH CASS watch collection features the iconic candy shape, inspired by the Art Deco style of the 1920s. Event Dates: August 3 - August 10 Locations: 394 Yongjia Rd

173-177 Daxue Rd

Bicester Village Suzhou 10th Anniversary Paw Paw Fun Fluffy’s Summer Camp Celebrate Bicester Village Suzhou's 10th anniversary with the inaugural Paw Paw Fun Fluffy’s Summer Camp, a special summer event for you and your furry friends. Join for a unique summer festival featuring pet fashion shows and pet sports. Enjoy creative and fun activities designed for you and your pets. Watch adorable pets strut their stuff on the runway and participate in fun sports and games to test your bond and skills with your furry companions. Explore the camping crafts workshop and visit the camping health clinic. Don’t miss out on the offline events and exclusive gifts! Dates: Through August 11 Time: Every weekend 6pm - 9pm