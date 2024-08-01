Animation exhibition takes viewers on memorable ride

The exhibition features significant works from renowned cartoonist Feng Zikai (1898-1975), often credited as the father of modern Chinese cartoons.

Titled "Comic Animation: Salute to Chinese Animation Artists," the exhibition opened yesterday at Pudong Workers' Cultural Palace and will run for two months.

Additional highlights are drawings by Yan Dingxian (1936-2022) for the 1964 film "The Monkey King," known in English as "Havoc in Heaven," China's first color animated film.

Also showcased are sketches of Sanmao by Zhang Leping (1910-1992). Sanmao is a beloved character who is an orphan known for his three strands of hair.

In addition to these historical pieces, the exhibition displays the work of contemporary cartoonists, including winners of the "Zhangjiang Cup Comic Skills Competition," an annual event that has been held seven years and attracts nearly 20,000 participants nationwide.