How to shop smart on PDD: Master the group buying model for big savings

Learn how PDD's collective purchasing strategy can assist you in obtaining products at exceptional costs by combining purchases with others.

There are numerous online shopping platforms out there, like Taobao, JD.com, and PDD (Pinduoduo). PDD, in particular, has gained popularity because it allows users to "group buy" items at very affordable prices. PDD's group buying model is essentially a bulk purchasing strategy in which multiple people buy the same item together. By pooling their purchases, they can snag the item at a significantly lower price than usual. You can either invite family, friends, or colleagues to join your group, or you can hop into a group that's already been started by other users. The key is that the more people who join the purchase, the lower the price drops. With higher sales volumes, sellers are more inclined to offer bigger discounts. This approach — selling in large quantities at slim margins — is central to PDD’s business model. So, how do you shop on PDD? Follow today's guide to learn how. Log in and register for the PDD app First, download and install the PDD app. Make sure you're downloading the official app to avoid any adware or fake versions.

After successfully installing the app, open it.

You'll be greeted with a login page.

You can either log in with WeChat or choose another login method.

For other methods, you can log in with your phone number or QQ account. We recommend using your phone number.

Simply click on "phone login," and you'll receive a verification code.

Enter the code to log in.

Add a shipping address 1. Once you're on the app's homepage, go to the "personal center" located at the bottom right corner. 2. At the top of the page, find and click on "shipping address." 3. Click on the option that says "add shipping address." 4. Fill in the necessary details: Recipient: This can be your name, but it doesn't have to be your real name.

Phone number: Make sure this is correct so the courier can contact you.

Region and detailed Address: Enter these accurately to ensure your package arrives correctly.

After filling in all the information, just hit the "save" button, and you're all set.

Choose items and shop on PDD app 1. After adding your shipping address, head back to the homepage. 2. Here, you'll see a variety of categories like recommended food, mobile phones, men's clothing, household items, women's clothing, medicine, shoes, bags, and more. 3. If you're not sure what you want to buy and just want to browse, click on any of these categories to explore further. For example, let's say you choose food.

Click on the food category, and you'll see it broken down into subcategories like snacks, dairy drinks, biscuits and cakes, nuts and dried fruits, health supplements, and more.

Let's use "biscuits and cakes" as an example.

Click on it, and you'll find even more specific categories like "Western pastries," "traditional pastries," "crispy biscuits," "cookies," and so on.

The options are very comprehensive, and you can see them all by scrolling through the page.

4. If you already know what you're looking for, simply type the item name into the gray search bar at the top of the homepage. For instance, if you're looking for a T-shirt, type "T-shirt," and the page will display all related products.

You can browse by scrolling up and down, or use the "Filter" option at the top right to narrow down your search.

5. Once you find an item you want to buy, click on it to view the product details, price, reviews, and any related videos to get a closer look at the item. 6. If you're unsure whether the clothing will fit or if you have questions about specific details, click on "customer service" at the bottom left of the page to ask for help.

7. Important! Instead of clicking "buy now," select "join group" or "start a group." On PDD, the key is to group buy with others, as solo purchases are usually more expensive. 8. After choosing the size and color of the item, click "confirm," and you're good to go. Checkout After selecting the items you want to buy, the app will automatically take you to the payment page.

You'll have various payment options, but we recommend using "WeChat Pay" or "Alipay."

Double-check the purchase details, such as color, style, and size. If everything looks good, select "pay now."

Once your purchase is successful, you can return to the homepage.

To view your orders and check the "shipping information," go to the "personal center" in the bottom right corner.

Make sure not to click "confirm receipt" until you have received your items.

Even after receiving your order, wait until you’ve confirmed everything is satisfactory before clicking "confirm receipt."