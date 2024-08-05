﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Shanghai Citizen Art Night School: Autumn classes open for expats

﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  17:05 UTC+8, 2024-08-05       0
Shanghai Citizen Art Night School offers new autumn courses, including special classes for expatriates to enhance their Shanghai experience, and the debut of some expat teachers.
﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  17:05 UTC+8, 2024-08-05       0
Shanghai Citizen Art Night School: Autumn classes open for expats

After the smash hit of its spring semester, the Shanghai Citizen Art Night School is opening up registration for its autumn semester.

Mark your calendars: registration begins at 10am on August 9.

This time, City News Service is also teaming with the Shanghai Mass Art Center, and offers exclusive registration channels for expats.

1. Click to check the program on the City News Service's website

https://www.citynewsservice.cn/night_school

2. Find the course you like and press "Apply Now", if its your first time on City News Service, you will need to register first.

Shanghai Citizen Art Night School: Autumn classes open for expats

There are nine courses for foreigners to choose from.

3. Register on the website

Shanghai Citizen Art Night School: Autumn classes open for expats

4. After registration, the page will go back to the nine courses, then press "Apply Now." Here you will be directed to each course's details.

Remember, registration starts at 10am on August 9.

Shanghai Citizen Art Night School: Autumn classes open for expats

Detailed information is available about each course, including the instructor, course info, and schedule.

Following the popularity of the spring session, new courses such as Acupuncture and Meridians have been added, alongside nine other popular classes including Jiangnan Dim Sum, and Shanghai Dialect.

Classes will be held at areas known for their large expat communities, such as

  • The main campus of the Shanghai Mass Art Center
  • Guangzhong Road Street Center, Hongkou District
  • Huacao International Community, Minhang District
  • CCIG International Plaza, Xuhui Distrcit

The Huacao International Community is home to over 9,000 expats from nearly 80 countries, making it a true snapshot of Shanghai's international vibe. Even back when it was part of Shanghai County, Huacao Town had made ballroom dancing a signature cultural program.

This fall, the Citizens' Art Night School is offering the "Blackpool" dance course at this location, providing expats with a unique cultural experience and a fun social setting to better integrate into the local community.

Shanghai Citizen Art Night School: Autumn classes open for expats

This autumn semester also marks the debut of expat instructors, adding a new dimension of cultural exchange.

For instance, the Jing'an Cultural Center branch is introducing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu classes taught by Ahmet Gurbanov from Turkmenistan. Known as the "gentle art" in martial arts circles, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu combines intelligence and strength.

Coach Ahmet, a former Olympian for Turkmenistan, has been living in China for nearly five years. He has won numerous accolades, including the 2024 Shanghai SJJCF GI gold medal and NO GI gold medal, and the 2023 Shanghai GCJJF GI gold medal and NO GI gold medal. He currently coaches at the Bushido Fight Club.

In addition to courses for foreigners to learn more about Chinese culture and art, the Citizens' Art Night School has also teamed up with a variety of professional troupes, associations, cultural venues, training institutions, and intangible cultural heritage protection units.

Shanghai Citizen Art Night School: Autumn classes open for expats

This course teaches traditional Chinese pleated fan.

For the autumn semester, the Citizens' Art Night School is headquartered at the Shanghai Mass Art Center and has set up 37 branches and 367 teaching points, making a total of 405 locations – nearly 50 percent more than the spring semester.

Starting in early September, classes will begin simultaneously at the main and branch schools and all teaching points.

With this expansion, the Citizens' Art Night School now covers all street and town areas across the city. Parks, buildings, business districts, and other social institutions make up 20 percent of the locations, while cultural centers, libraries, art galleries, museums, and performance troupes account for 80 percent. This means the Citizens' Art Night School is now even closer to your doorstep.

A faculty pool is being established to ensure professional instructors and courses are shared across all locations.

Shanghai Citizen Art Night School: Autumn classes open for expats

This course offers a wonderful encounter between shadow puppetry and modern craftsmanship.

Shanghai Citizen Art Night School: Autumn classes open for expats

Songfeng Tingyin Guqin (one of the oldest plucked instruments) Hall, located in the ancient town of Sijing in Songjiang District.

Shanghai Citizen Art Night School: Autumn classes open for expats

The tea culture course is popular.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Hongkou
Minhang
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     