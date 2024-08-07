Uncle Daniel's dream world debuts in Shanghai

Uncle Daniel's city series is coming to Shanghai, with a giant 11-meter-tall Uncle Daniel sculpture at the north plaza of HKRI Taikoo Hui.

After captivating audiences in Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Bangkok, "Uncle Daniel" is making his Shanghai debut.

Explore 10 social media hot-spots and four themed zones, bringing you into Uncle Daniel's dream world. These include:

Uncle Daniel's living room: Hang out with Uncle Daniel.

Uncle Daniel's Playground: Join Uncle Daniel in a mobile playground adventure.

Maison Daniel: Dive into Uncle Daniel's art and fashion space, where vibrant colors and cutting-edge trends are at your fingertips.

Korean Color Test: Try out the trending color test from South Korea. Color Signal's top three directors from Seoul will craft a personalized look just for you. (Participation requires an exhibition ticket with color test access and advance booking.)

CASA Art Furniture: Check out the CASA series by emerging furniture designer Andy Chang.

HKRI Taikoo Hui is pet-friendly so you can bring your furry family members also and explore the newly upgraded pet-friendly zones with Uncle Daniel. Enjoy special moments with your pets and find your own urban utopia.