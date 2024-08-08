First Joy Universe anime festival launched at Jing'an Joy City

The ultimate destination for anime fans offers a plethora of events and exhibition spaces with an event set to attract millions of visitors and feature 14 exclusive pop-up events.

Jing’an Joy City, known for its vibrant anime culture, is the ultimate destination for anime fans, offering a plethora of events and exhibition spaces. The inaugural Joy Universe Anime Festival is set to attract over 5 million visitors. The festival features 14 exclusive pop-up events, premiering top-tier IPs across the nation, including: Hongshan Forest Zoo official pop-up store (China debut)

Blue Lock official licensed pop-up store (Shanghai debut)

Gintama Circus 20th anniversary pop-up store

Art and Trends — Meet EVA (Neon Genesis Evangelion by Gainax) first national exhibition

Canned Pig LuLu 5th anniversary pop-up store (China debut)

Hongshan Forest Zoo Nanjing Official pop-up store The Hongshan Forest Zoo in Nanjing, neighboring Jiangsu Province, has recently become a social media sensation, featuring charming hand-drawn animal descriptions and the thrill of spotting animals by chance. The zoo’s relaxing and affectionate vibe has drawn countless fans, with the white-faced Saki monkey "Dudu" standing out as a star attraction. The pop-up store offers a chance to discover interesting facts about the zoo’s animal celebrities, snap photos with a life-sized model of "Dudu," and try out the popular "Koala Weighing" activity. Don’t miss the exclusive launch of over 60 new official merchandise items featuring popular animals like the white-faced Saki monkey, red panda, koala, and capybara, along with Shanghai-exclusive designs. Items include plush toys, keychains, throw pillows, headbands, night lights, and more. You might also score a limited-edition commemorative ticket. Dates: July 25 – September 1 Venue: 1/F Atrium, South Building（南座1楼中庭）

Blue Lock official pop-up store Shanghai The Blue Lock pop-up store in Shanghai is unveiling an exciting "One Day Manager" theme, featuring over a hundred exclusive new items including merchandise, plush toys, and cotton dolls. The brand-new "One Day Manager" theme features patterns (referring to prints, especially on Lolita dresses, where "柄" in Japanese means designs and patterns) along with over a hundred new limited-edition items. This includes site-exclusive merchandise (products sold directly at the venue, typically at conventions or official stores, such as posters, badges, cards, keychains, standees, figures, and plush toys) and cotton dolls. Step into iconic settings like the "Dressing Room" and "Cafeteria," and take advantage of the special photo booth to capture unique moments with your favorite characters. Don’t miss out on this chance to grab limited-edition products and create unforgettable memories. Dates: July 25 – September 1 Venue: 1/F Atrium, North Building (北座1楼中庭）

Gintama Circus 20th anniversary pop-up store Come and celebrate 20 years of Gintama at the Gintama Circus pop-up store. Get your hands on exclusive merchandise, from adorable Elizabeth backpacks to cute Sadaharu headgear. The pop-up transforms into a vibrant red circus, capturing the whimsical and adventurous spirit of Gintama. The fun and festive atmosphere is sure to delight fans of all ages. The event is split into two main areas: the shopping zone on 3/F Atrium, North Building and the play zone at the 4/F North Bridge entrance. The 3/F shopping zone offers a variety of Gintama Circus exclusive merchandise, while the 4/F play zone features entertaining activities for an immersive Gintama experience. Don't miss the roaming Elizabeth mascots throughout the event. Join the Gintama Circus 20th anniversary pop-up store and revel in the humor and excitement of Gintama. Dates: August 3 – September 1 Location: 3/F Atrium, North Building ( 北座3楼中庭）

Art and trend — Meet Eva: national debut exhibition Dive into the "Art and Trend — Meet Eva" exhibition, featuring 15 stunning zones, including “The World of Eva,” “Art Background Gallery,” and “Iconic Scene Reproductions.” With over 300 original artworks on display and exclusive previews of 4 new theatrical animation videos, this event promises a deep dive into the Eva universe. Experience immersive highlights like interactive light shows in an Eva cockpit and explore nearly 200 limited-edition items. For the first time in the Chinese mainland, original sketches and design drafts from Neon Genesis Evangelion: Q and Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion will be on display. Tickets are required and can be purchased via Damai, Maoyan, Bilibili Membership, and Piaoxingqiu platforms. Dates: August 2 – October 7 Hours: 10am – 10pm (Last entry 9:10pm) Venue: 5/F Atrium,, North Building ( 北座5楼中庭）