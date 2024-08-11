﻿
Small Cars, Big Dreams Tomica 100 Carnival opens

A toy carnival celebrating the 100th anniversary of the renowned brand Takara Tomy has opened at The Place mall, offering kids a thrilling mix of speed and toys.
Ti Gong

The 6-meter tall mascot, T-Kun, in the outdoor plaza.

A toy carnival celebrating the 100th anniversary of the renowned brand Takara Tomy has opened at The Place mall, offering kids a thrilling mix of speed and toys.

The "Small Cars, Big Dreams" Tomica 100 Carnival features a towering 6-meter tall mascot, T-Kun, in the outdoor plaza.

Inside the southern atrium, visitors can explore a vibrant toy world, with more than 1,000 Tomica cars and more than 100 Plarail trains on display. Exclusive event cars are also featured, adding to the excitement for car enthusiasts.

Ti Gong

The exciting toy world.

The carnival includes a range of interactive activities, including the "Speed Challenge," where participants can experience the thrill of racing in simulated competitions.

Additionally, the north atrium is hosting the "Tomy 100th Anniversary Retrospective Exhibition," offering a look into Tomica's rich history and the brand's legacy.

The event runs through September 8.

If you go:

Date: Through September 8

Venue: The Place 虹桥南丰城

Address: 100 Zunyi Rd, Changning District 长宁区遵义路100号

