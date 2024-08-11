Small Cars, Big Dreams Tomica 100 Carnival opens

A toy carnival celebrating the 100th anniversary of the renowned brand Takara Tomy has opened at The Place mall, offering kids a thrilling mix of speed and toys.

The "Small Cars, Big Dreams" Tomica 100 Carnival features a towering 6-meter tall mascot, T-Kun, in the outdoor plaza.

Inside the southern atrium, visitors can explore a vibrant toy world, with more than 1,000 Tomica cars and more than 100 Plarail trains on display. Exclusive event cars are also featured, adding to the excitement for car enthusiasts.