Uncle Daniel ushers in pet friendly mall

Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:32 UTC+8, 2024-08-11
The much-loved cartoon character Uncle Daniel has made his debut in Shanghai, arriving with fanfare.
Ti Gong

Uncle Daniel has arrived in Shanghai.

The much-loved cartoon character Uncle Daniel has made his debut in Shanghai, arriving with fanfare.

Created by a collective of Asian artists led by Yoki Ming, Uncle Daniel has become a favorite in cities including Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Bangkok.

An 11-meter-tall Uncle Daniel, holding a baguette and coffee while walking a corgi, has been unveiled at the North Square of HKRI Taikoo Hui mall. The installation will be on display until September 22.

Meanwhile, the mall's South Garden now hosts the "Uncle Daniel's Condo" exhibition, which offers visitors a chance to engage with his unique lifestyle philosophy.

The exhibition will run until October 31 and features four distinct areas: a living room designed for urban dwellers to "find themselves," an immersive gaming zone representing virtual spaces, a vibrant art and fashion area, and CASA series furniture by emerging artists.

Ti Gong

A simultaneous exhibition.

The launch event drew many pet owners, who came with their furry friends to celebrate the occasion.

The mall has recently upgraded its pet-friendly amenities, transforming the South Garden and Rooftop Garden into pet-friendly areas, complete with new green spaces for walking pets amidst the urban landscape.

The mall now features pet-friendly elevators, restrooms, and strollers. The LG1 concierge desk also provides pet care essentials such as cleaning supplies and harnesses to cater to pets and their owners.

Ti Gong

A dog enjoys its time at the mall.

More than 150 stores have joined the pet-friendly initiative, allowing pet owners to shop and explore with their pets.

Moreover, the mall continues to showcase pet-themed products from its retailers, including Happy Socks' pet-themed socks, Taschen's pet-related books, City Super's pet products, and Steiff's pet toys.

In addition to these pet-friendly features, visitors can create summer memories with their pets. The South Garden hosts a Jose Cuervo tequila truck and a Manner pop-up with a special pet menu, offering a chance for owners and their pets to enjoy a drink together.

Upcoming events include a pet-friendly pop-up by Heytea and pet adoption activities.



