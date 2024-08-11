Uncle Daniel ushers in pet friendly mall

The much-loved cartoon character Uncle Daniel has made his debut in Shanghai, arriving with fanfare.

Created by a collective of Asian artists led by Yoki Ming, Uncle Daniel has become a favorite in cities including Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Bangkok.

An 11-meter-tall Uncle Daniel, holding a baguette and coffee while walking a corgi, has been unveiled at the North Square of HKRI Taikoo Hui mall. The installation will be on display until September 22.

Meanwhile, the mall's South Garden now hosts the "Uncle Daniel's Condo" exhibition, which offers visitors a chance to engage with his unique lifestyle philosophy.



The exhibition will run until October 31 and features four distinct areas: a living room designed for urban dwellers to "find themselves," an immersive gaming zone representing virtual spaces, a vibrant art and fashion area, and CASA series furniture by emerging artists.