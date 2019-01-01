48 Hours in Zhoushan: Find your own adventure on China's largest archipelago

From unique Buddhist treasures to quaint fishing villages, Zhoushan is a must-visit, with its 2,085 islands, many ancient legends and current renown as a seafood paradise.

Arriving in China by cruise ship in a group tour can get you a 144-hour visa-free stay, and Zhoushan is one of the best ports to take advantage of this offer. Join Fiona as we kick off our journey from Zhoushan.

Zhoushan at a glance Zhoushan is a must-visit, with 2,085 islands, ancient legends, and renowned as a seafood paradise in the Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai region. In this 48 hours, we start at Zhujiajian, the island where the cruise port is located.



Ti Gong

Day 1 9:30am Guanyin Fajie: Fusion of modern and traditional While standing on the deck of the cruise ship, a white and gold palace came into view.

Directly across was Putuo Mountain, known for its Guanyin temple. It is also home to the world's largest Buddhist cultural complex inspired by Guanyin. The Guanyin Fajie beautifully integrates modern architectural aesthetics with classical Chinese temple design. Located at a site associated with the legendary story of the "Unwilling-to-go Guanyin," this towering structure stands at 91.9 meters and is modeled after the Guanyin statue at the Puji Temple on Putuo Mountain. The building comprises nine floors, each offering unique attractions and serving as a cultural museum dedicated to Guanyin. The most impressive view is of Yuantong Hall on the first floor, where the dome is adorned with 216 statues of Guanyin, creating a spectacular sight. The exterior of the dome is shaped like a lotus flower, which doubles as an interactive screen displaying a "Mount Sumeru" light show every two hours, best viewed from the fourth floor. On the sixth floor, the "Joy of Transcribing" area offers a tranquil space for visitors to engage in the ancient relaxing practice of sutra copying, providing a serene experience reminiscent of a thousand years earlier. Before you depart, don't forget to write a wish card in the lobby on the first floor and drop it into the blessing box in the Yuantong Hall – your wishes might just come true.

Yu Wenhao

If you go Opening hours: 9am-5:30pm (last entry at 4:40pm) Address: Xianglian Rd, Putuo District, Zhoushan 舟山市普陀区香莲路 Tickets: 90 yuan

12 noon Seafood stall: Sample local small seafood

Zhoushan is famous for its seafood, and a block away from the Guanyin Fajie, you will find a street lined with bustling seafood stalls. These stalls have live seafood aquariums where you can choose your preferred seafood fresh to be cooked on the spot.

The area is particularly known for its small seafood varieties, such as little yellow croaker, razor clams and cockles, which are local delicacies typically enjoyed with spicy and savory seasonings.

Yu Wenhao

Where to eat A Yong Seafood 阿勇海鲜排档

Opening hours: 10:30am-12am Address: 22-26, Lianhua Rd N 莲花北路22-26号 Average spending per person: 136 yuan

1pm Zhangzhou Village: A charming fishing village

For those seeking a quaint and picturesque fishing village, Zhangzhou is an ideal choice. Despite its small size, the village is packed with interesting details such as hand-painted murals, friendly fruit vendors, and free beaches, making for a perfect relaxing afternoon.

Local guesthouses offer sea views and, for 800 yuan, you can enjoy accommodation directly facing the sea. The village cafes, each with its own unique character, provide perfect spots for a seaside coffee break and travel selfies.

Yu Wenhao

5pm Seafood noodles: Local street food highlight

Zhangzhou Village is also home to authentic local seafood noodle dishes. At community noodle shops, you can pick your favorite seafood from a fridge, which is then stir-fried in a classic iron pot with Zhejiang's signature preserved vegetables, creating a broth that is as white as snow and bursting with flavor.



Yu Wenhao

Where to eat Yujia Food Restaurant 渔家美食

Address: Room 6, Zhangzhou Bay 樟州湾西边第六间

Average spending per person: 55 yuan

Yu Wenhao

Day 2 9am Dongsha and Nansha: Different coastal scenery

For beach lovers, Dongsha offers the first surfing park in East China, where beginners can start their surfing journey. The 1,180 yuan beginner package includes a 40-minute on-land tutorial followed by one-on-one surfing instruction. Dongsha's gentle waves make it an ideal place for first-timers.



Yu Wenhao

Yu Wenhao

A 10-minute bike ride or a 20-minute walk from Dongsha will take you to Nansha, known for its unique Chinese-style beach experience and its annual Zhoushan International Sand Sculpture Festival. This year's festival features over 50 sand sculptures by renowned artists, interpreting ancient myths and legends through the medium of sand. The most stunning feature is a replica of the Forbidden City's Nine Dragon Wall made entirely from sand, with each dragon appearing vividly lifelike.

If you go Dongsha 东沙

Opening hours: 4am-9:30pm Tickets: 35 yuan (April 29 to October 31); 10 yuan (January 1 to April 28, November 1 to December 31) Nansha 南沙 Opening hours: 7am-9:30pm Tickets: 70 yuan (April 29 to October 31); 20 yuan (January 1 to April 28, November 1 to December 31)

3pm Daqingshan: A realm from Chinese legends

Further south from Nansha, Daqingshan, the highest peak on Zhujiajian, offers over 30 kilometers of coastline and an 18-kilometer scenic drive around the island. Before arriving the peak comes up the 55 Road Coffee, where you can relax with a coffee between the sea and the sky.

Daqingshan features uniquely shaped reefs, to which locals have given interesting names. One such is called Maotiao, which literally means "Cat Jump." It is said that the cliffs here were once so steep that people had to cross by leaping like cats. As the sun sets, the area is often shrouded in mist, creating a mystical atmosphere akin to stepping into a realm from Chinese legend. For dining, the tourist center's second-floor restaurant offers stunning coastal views and fresh local seafood at reasonable prices.

Yu Wenhao

If you go Daqingshan 大青山

Opening hours: 7:30am-7pm Tickets: 100 yuan

How to get there If you are traveling from Shanghai, you can choose to take a long-distance bus or drive to Zhujiajian. Bus: You can book bus tickets on the Ctrip app. Boarding points include People's Square, Hongqiao Railway Station, Shanghai Nanpu Bridge Long-Distance Travel Bus Station, Shanghai Zhongshan Bus Station, Zhongshan Rd. (N) Subway Station, Pengpu Xincun Subway Station, Bao'an Highway Subway Station, and East Huaxia Road Subway Station. Buses depart between 5:40am and 10am, with many departures available, and it takes about 4-5 hours to reach the destination. After arriving at Zhujiajian Wugongzhi Wharf, you can directly transfer to a bus to Guanyin Fajie, or purchase a through ticket on Ctrip. Self-drive: Navigate to Guanyin Fajie in Zhujiajian, approximately a 3-hour drive.

Where to Stay If you are interested in Chinese culture, you might choose to stay at the Guanyin Village. The design is reminiscent of a Chinese-style courtyard, featuring 40,000 square meters of gardens, creating a Ming and Qing dynasty Jiangnan village style. Staying in a temple is one of the classic travel methods in ancient China, and this hotel replicates this interesting Chinese Zen holiday experience, including activities like scripture copying and vegetarian dining. Guests staying at the hotel receive complimentary tickets to Guanyin Fajie. If you like to get up early, you can join the morning class at Guanyin Fajie at 5:30am.

While "traveling back in time," the living experience is also excellent, with each room over 56 square meters and each featuring a scenic balcony. The bedding includes American Sealy mattresses and British Seven Plus, ensuring comfort. The only consideration is that only vegetarian food is provided here, and breakfast does not include eggs or milk. Guanyin Village 观音村居士学院 Address: 11 Xianglian Rd, Zhujiajian 香莲路11号 Room Price: About 1,500 yuan If you prefer the beach and a local holiday experience, consider staying in Zhangzhou Village, where many guesthouses by the sea are available, priced around 800 yuan. Note that these guesthouses are very popular in summer, so it's best to book a month in advance on Ctrip.

Our choice is Zhenhuange Guesthouse, not centrally located (it's really small there, about a 5-minute walk from one end to the other), but also offering a sea view and more favorable pricing. Rooms are equipped to five-star hotel standards, and family rooms are available. Zhenhuange Guesthouse 臻欢阁 Address: 33 Wuguimen Rd, Zhujiajian 乌龟门路33号, 朱家尖 Room Price: About 800 yuan

Local Transportation Taxis and Didi (ride-hailing service) are very convenient. If you choose to stay in Zhangzhou Village, guesthouses offer electric bicycle rentals (not allowed in Daqingshan Mountain Scenic Area).