﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Shanghai hosts Chinese Anti-Aging Conference

﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  20:44 UTC+8, 2024-08-28       0
Keeping skin healthy, especially around the eyes, and not just wrinkle free is the latest trend in the country's beauty industry.
﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  20:44 UTC+8, 2024-08-28       0
Shanghai hosts Chinese Anti-Aging Conference

A speaker discusses periocular aging research pertaining to Chinese women at the conference.

The third edition of Chinese Anti-Aging Conference, organized by the Chinese Association of Plastic and Aesthetic and in cooperation with Chinese skincare brand Uniskin, was held in Shanghai this month.

Experts at the conference noted that Westerners often perceive Easterners as looking younger, but aging around the eyes is more pronounced in Easterners. Therefore, preventing and reducing periocular wrinkles has become a hot topic in China's beauty market in recent years. The Standardization Committee of the Chinese Association of Plastic and Aesthetic has introduced non-invasive periocular anti-aging standards to ensure treatment safety and promote research and further breakthroughs.

Professor Zhao Qiming, president of the Anti-Aging Branch of the Chinese Association of Plastic and Aesthetic, said there is growing consumer demand for eye creams in China, especially those containing botanical ingredients like rapacho extract and peptides. Uniskin's third-generation wrinkle-reducing eye cream, which includes rapacho extracts, exemplifies the trend toward plant-based components in non-invasive periocular anti-aging products.

"How to age healthily," which refers to maintaining the long-term health of the skin, has surpassed the demand for "smoothing out every wrinkle" among Chinese consumers. By offering skincare products that are effective, combined with a healthy lifestyle, helping Chinese consumers keep their skin healthy is becoming the new trend in China's beauty industry.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     