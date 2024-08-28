Shanghai hosts Chinese Anti-Aging Conference

The third edition of Chinese Anti-Aging Conference, organized by the Chinese Association of Plastic and Aesthetic and in cooperation with Chinese skincare brand Uniskin, was held in Shanghai this month.

Experts at the conference noted that Westerners often perceive Easterners as looking younger, but aging around the eyes is more pronounced in Easterners. Therefore, preventing and reducing periocular wrinkles has become a hot topic in China's beauty market in recent years. The Standardization Committee of the Chinese Association of Plastic and Aesthetic has introduced non-invasive periocular anti-aging standards to ensure treatment safety and promote research and further breakthroughs.

Professor Zhao Qiming, president of the Anti-Aging Branch of the Chinese Association of Plastic and Aesthetic, said there is growing consumer demand for eye creams in China, especially those containing botanical ingredients like rapacho extract and peptides. Uniskin's third-generation wrinkle-reducing eye cream, which includes rapacho extracts, exemplifies the trend toward plant-based components in non-invasive periocular anti-aging products.

"How to age healthily," which refers to maintaining the long-term health of the skin, has surpassed the demand for "smoothing out every wrinkle" among Chinese consumers. By offering skincare products that are effective, combined with a healthy lifestyle, helping Chinese consumers keep their skin healthy is becoming the new trend in China's beauty industry.