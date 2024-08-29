﻿
ICYMI 26: Win exclusive tickets to the Paradox Museum

Spread out over 1,300 square meters under Huaihai Road, the Paradox Museum leads you through themed areas by the elements of wood, water, and metal.
Get ready for this weekend roundup of the latest news and highlights you might have missed.

City News Service's star section, "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It), is a regular feature every weekend.

ICYMI: Week 26

This week's prize

This Week's winners will be entered into a draw for tickets to the Paradox Museum. Four prizes are to be won, of two tickets per person.

Spread out over 1,300 square meters under Huaihai Road, the Paradox Museum leads you through themed areas by the elements of wood, water, and metal – showcasing paradoxes from the ancient Greeks, through the mind-bending works of M.C. Escher, to cutting-edge lighting and sound installations.

With nine locations around the globe – think Las Vegas, Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris – the museum's blend of science, art, history, architecture, and design is wrapped into one delightful package.

Address: 688 Huaihai Rd M.

Opening hours:

Friday to Saturday (Including holidays):

10am-10pm (Last entry at 9:20 pm)

Tuesday to Thursday, Sunday (Closed on Mondays, except holidays):

10am-8pm (Last entry at 7:20 pm)

Visitor Information:

  • Please present your ticket at the entrance for verification before entering the museum.
  • During peak times, crowd control measures, such as reservations, may be in place. Please make a reservation via the "Paradox Museum" WeChat official account.
  • Kindly queue and wait for your turn to enter.
  • Seniors and individuals with mobility issues should be accompanied by someone on their visit.
  • Do not bring any flammable, explosive, or dangerous items.
  • Pets, large luggage, and items exceeding size limits are not allowed.

For more details about the Paradox Museum, please click the link provided.

The Museum of Paradox Is Paradoxically... Not Bad!

Click here to start!

Experience the wonders of the Paradox Museum.

About the Quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.

