Taikoo Li Qiantan launches nostalgic club, Studio No.3

Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:31 UTC+8, 2024-09-02
The mall's "Stone Zone" atrium has been transformed into an '80s ballroom extravaganza, complete with shimmering sequins, glittering disco balls, and vibrant neon lights.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:31 UTC+8, 2024-09-02       0
Taikoo Li Qiantan launches nostalgic club, Studio No.3
Ti Gong

A female performer dresses like a diva from the 1980s.

Taikoo Li Qiantan launches nostalgic club, Studio No.3
Ti Gong

Candor's dancers bring a romantic flair with their song and dance performance.

In a nostalgic nod to the 1980s, a retro club space has recently launched at Taikoo Li Qiantan.

The "Studio No.3" event, curated by SMG Live, features Shanghai's renowned cabaret theater, Candor. Drawing inspiration from Manhattan's legendary Studio 54, the performance blends disco-era fashion, theatrical artistry, and social interaction into a vibrant commercial space, all set against a summer night backdrop.

Located in the mall's "Stone Zone" atrium, the venue was transformed into an '80s ballroom extravaganza, complete with shimmering sequins, glittering disco balls, and vibrant neon lights. Guests were invited to enjoy performances by Candor's lead dancers and join in the festivities.

This event not only enlivens the "Shanghai Summer" international consumption season but also bolsters Shanghai's ambition to become "Asia's Performing Arts Capital."

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Jiang Xiaowei.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Qiantan
Top ﻿
     