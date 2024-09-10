29th Furniture China and 2024 Maison Shanghai showcase latest home design trends

Looking for new ideas to furnish or decorate your home? Read on, as two major annual home design exhibitions are worth checking out as the country's furniture industry continues to develop rapidly.

The 29th Furniture China is taking place at Shanghai New International Expo Center and 2024 Maison Shanghai is at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center. Both will run through Friday.

The exhibitions attracted over 3,000 global furniture and home decoration companies. Covering the entire furniture industry chain, the exhibitions are expected to draw around 200,000 professional visitors from over 160 countries and regions, showcasing the latest trends in the industry.

This year, Furniture China features 18 indoor and 26 outdoor exhibition halls, spanning a total area of more than 300,000 square meters. There's a lot to explore including furniture for indoors, outdoors and even smart furniture.