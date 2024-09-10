﻿
29th Furniture China and 2024 Maison Shanghai showcase latest home design trends

Li Fei
Li Fei
  20:35 UTC+8, 2024-09-10
Prepare to be inspired as the exhibitions running simultaneously feature more than 3,000 furniture and home decoration companies from around the world.
Furniture China 2024 is being held at Shanghai New International Expo Center.

Looking for new ideas to furnish or decorate your home? Read on, as two major annual home design exhibitions are worth checking out as the country's furniture industry continues to develop rapidly.

The 29th Furniture China is taking place at Shanghai New International Expo Center and 2024 Maison Shanghai is at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center. Both will run through Friday.

The exhibitions attracted over 3,000 global furniture and home decoration companies. Covering the entire furniture industry chain, the exhibitions are expected to draw around 200,000 professional visitors from over 160 countries and regions, showcasing the latest trends in the industry.

This year, Furniture China features 18 indoor and 26 outdoor exhibition halls, spanning a total area of more than 300,000 square meters. There's a lot to explore including furniture for indoors, outdoors and even smart furniture.

Visitors explore the 29th Furniture China exhibition.

In addition to brand showcases, the exhibition hosts a variety of professional forums during the event. Themes include brand internationalization, design innovation, channel expansion, and service enhancement, providing opportunities for industry professionals to exchange ideas and insights. Furthermore, multiple lifestyle-themed zones are set up, offering diverse interactive experiences covering aspects such as female empowerment, pet products and future technology.

Products on display at 2024 Maison Shanghai

Maison Shanghai at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, known as a "must-visit exhibition for designers," is now in its 7th year. Designed as a full-category lifestyle exhibition for contemporary living, the exhibition covers 80,000 square meters, featuring over 500 selected brands, and over 20 thematic exhibits showcasing futuristic lifestyle elements. Twenty-three professional forums will also take place.

Highlights include new trends in workplace design at the 5th RED Contemporary Design Exhibition, which looks at the future of office spaces in collaboration with several office design enterprises. The 2024 Aesthetics Show boasts 12 color space design concepts through diverse designer works.

Maison Shanghai is being held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center.

Exhibition info:

Furniture China 2024

Date: September 10-12, 9am-7pm; September 13, 9am-3pm

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center

Address: 2345 Longyang Rd 龙阳路2345号

2024 Maison Shanghai

Date: September 10-12, 9:30am-7pm; September 13, 9:30am-3pm

Venue: Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center

Address: 1099 Guozhan Rd 国展路1099号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
