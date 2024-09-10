29th Furniture China and 2024 Maison Shanghai showcase latest home design trends
Looking for new ideas to furnish or decorate your home? Read on, as two major annual home design exhibitions are worth checking out as the country's furniture industry continues to develop rapidly.
The 29th Furniture China is taking place at Shanghai New International Expo Center and 2024 Maison Shanghai is at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center. Both will run through Friday.
The exhibitions attracted over 3,000 global furniture and home decoration companies. Covering the entire furniture industry chain, the exhibitions are expected to draw around 200,000 professional visitors from over 160 countries and regions, showcasing the latest trends in the industry.
This year, Furniture China features 18 indoor and 26 outdoor exhibition halls, spanning a total area of more than 300,000 square meters. There's a lot to explore including furniture for indoors, outdoors and even smart furniture.
In addition to brand showcases, the exhibition hosts a variety of professional forums during the event. Themes include brand internationalization, design innovation, channel expansion, and service enhancement, providing opportunities for industry professionals to exchange ideas and insights. Furthermore, multiple lifestyle-themed zones are set up, offering diverse interactive experiences covering aspects such as female empowerment, pet products and future technology.
Maison Shanghai at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, known as a "must-visit exhibition for designers," is now in its 7th year. Designed as a full-category lifestyle exhibition for contemporary living, the exhibition covers 80,000 square meters, featuring over 500 selected brands, and over 20 thematic exhibits showcasing futuristic lifestyle elements. Twenty-three professional forums will also take place.
Highlights include new trends in workplace design at the 5th RED Contemporary Design Exhibition, which looks at the future of office spaces in collaboration with several office design enterprises. The 2024 Aesthetics Show boasts 12 color space design concepts through diverse designer works.
Exhibition info:
Furniture China 2024
Date: September 10-12, 9am-7pm; September 13, 9am-3pm
Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center
Address: 2345 Longyang Rd 龙阳路2345号
2024 Maison Shanghai
Date: September 10-12, 9:30am-7pm; September 13, 9:30am-3pm
Venue: Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center
Address: 1099 Guozhan Rd 国展路1099号