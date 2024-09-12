﻿
ICYMI 28: Win a trendy vintage camera-inspired power bank!

Enter the draw to win a handy power bank with a vintage design inspired by a vintage camera.
Get ready for this weekend roundup of the latest news and highlights you might have missed.

City News Service's star section, "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It), is a regular feature every weekend.

ICYMI: Week 28

This week's prize

This week's winners will be entered into a draw for a custom-designed Shanghai Daily high-fashion power bank! There are two prizes available, with one winner per prize.

This power bank is a trendy item, with many social media influencers sporting one. Its design is especially eye-catching, modeled after a vintage-style camera.

It was inspired by the CCD camera, which is highly praised by photography enthusiasts and fashion bloggers on the Xiaohongshu platform. The CCD camera appeals to users who appreciate its retro aesthetic, film-like quality, and the unique low-pixel effects it brings to photos.

  • The power bank features a combination of textured leather and contrasting colors, making it not only stain-resistant but also perfect for those seeking a nostalgic and artistic look.
  • Compact in size (about the size of a credit card) and weighing just 200g, it's easy to carry around.
  • It comes with two built-in cables (compatible with both Android and iOS).
  • It supports fast charging.
  • It is safe to use, and will not overheat.
  • With three input ports, it can charge multiple devices at once – one power bank does it all!
  • It also has a screen to digitally display the remaining battery percentage.

Market value: 138 yuan(US$19.45)

The stylish vintage-style camera-inspired power bank.

About the Quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.

