﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Get ready to party with Donald Duck and friends

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:42 UTC+8, 2024-09-18       0
Beloved characters from the Disney, Pixar, and Marvel franchises gather at an interactive exhibition running at The Place mall through November 3 to rekindle childhood memories.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:42 UTC+8, 2024-09-18       0
Get ready to party with Donald Duck and friends
Ti Gong

Famous cartoon characters come to Shanghai.

Donald Duck, Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear, Groot ... a lineup of beloved Disney, Pixar, and Marvel characters has come to Shanghai to have fun with locals.

Cosbaby, a popular collectible figurine line under the Hot Toys brand, has teamed up with The Place mall to present the "Cosbaby" themed interactive exhibition, allowing visitors to get close to the childhood figures they grew up with.

Set in the mall's southern atrium, the exhibition will run until November 3.

It features six main themed areas: Toy Story, Winnie the Pooh, Stitch, Donald Duck, Groot, and Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear. These classic characters are presented in adorable chibi styles, making the characters look even cuter.

Get ready to party with Donald Duck and friends
Ti Gong

A young visitor dressed as Woody from "Toy Story."

Visitors can join Woody and Buzz Lightyear on an adventure or stand on a surfboard alongside Stitch and enjoy breathtaking island scenery.

Donald Duck is ready with a variety of inflatable rings, waiting to kick off a beach party with everyone. The cute little Groot transforms into a gentle guardian of nature, inviting friends to immerse themselves in the embrace of the great outdoors.

Winnie the Pooh is prepared with his favorite honey pots to share with all his forest friends at the gathering. In the Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear photo booth, the fluffy, strawberry-scented bear awaits everyone for a fun photo opportunity.

The exhibition also features claw machines, capsule toy machines and interactive games.

Inside the pop-up store, over a hundred products from the Disney, Pixar, and Marvel series are available, including the debut release of a Stitch blind box mini figurine in the Chinese mainland.

If you go:

Date: Through November 3, 2024

Venue: The Place 虹桥南丰城

Address: 100 Zunyi Road, Changning District 长宁区遵义路100号

Get ready to party with Donald Duck and friends
Ti Gong

The shelves are packed with over 100 products.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Changning
Disney
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     