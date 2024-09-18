Get ready to party with Donald Duck and friends

Donald Duck, Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear, Groot ... a lineup of beloved Disney, Pixar, and Marvel characters has come to Shanghai to have fun with locals.

Cosbaby, a popular collectible figurine line under the Hot Toys brand, has teamed up with The Place mall to present the "Cosbaby" themed interactive exhibition, allowing visitors to get close to the childhood figures they grew up with.

Set in the mall's southern atrium, the exhibition will run until November 3.

It features six main themed areas: Toy Story, Winnie the Pooh, Stitch, Donald Duck, Groot, and Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear. These classic characters are presented in adorable chibi styles, making the characters look even cuter.