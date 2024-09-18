Get ready to party with Donald Duck and friends
Donald Duck, Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear, Groot ... a lineup of beloved Disney, Pixar, and Marvel characters has come to Shanghai to have fun with locals.
Cosbaby, a popular collectible figurine line under the Hot Toys brand, has teamed up with The Place mall to present the "Cosbaby" themed interactive exhibition, allowing visitors to get close to the childhood figures they grew up with.
Set in the mall's southern atrium, the exhibition will run until November 3.
It features six main themed areas: Toy Story, Winnie the Pooh, Stitch, Donald Duck, Groot, and Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear. These classic characters are presented in adorable chibi styles, making the characters look even cuter.
Visitors can join Woody and Buzz Lightyear on an adventure or stand on a surfboard alongside Stitch and enjoy breathtaking island scenery.
Donald Duck is ready with a variety of inflatable rings, waiting to kick off a beach party with everyone. The cute little Groot transforms into a gentle guardian of nature, inviting friends to immerse themselves in the embrace of the great outdoors.
Winnie the Pooh is prepared with his favorite honey pots to share with all his forest friends at the gathering. In the Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear photo booth, the fluffy, strawberry-scented bear awaits everyone for a fun photo opportunity.
The exhibition also features claw machines, capsule toy machines and interactive games.
Inside the pop-up store, over a hundred products from the Disney, Pixar, and Marvel series are available, including the debut release of a Stitch blind box mini figurine in the Chinese mainland.
If you go:
Date: Through November 3, 2024
Venue: The Place 虹桥南丰城
Address: 100 Zunyi Road, Changning District 长宁区遵义路100号