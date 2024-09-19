Feature / Lifestyle

ICYMI 29: Win free tickets to the 2024 Rolex Shanghai Masters

  12:57 UTC+8, 2024-09-21
Win tickets to the 2024 Rolex Shanghai Masters tournament, which now spans 14 days (including two days of qualifiers) with an expanded singles draw of 96 players.
Get ready for this weekend's roundup of the latest news and highlights you might have missed.

City News Service's star section, "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It), is a regular feature every weekend.

ICYMI: Week 29

This week's prize

This week's lucky winners will go in the draw to score tickets to the 2024 Rolex Shanghai Masters!

Prize

1 winner (2 tickets included)

Market price: 330 yuan per ticket (about US$46.67)

Match date: October 8

As one of the top seven featured events during the first-ever "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season, the 2024 Rolex Shanghai Masters will run from September 30 to October 13 at the Qizhong Tennis Center.

Since last year, the Shanghai Rolex Masters has leveled up to "Super Masters" status. The tournament now spans 14 days (including two days of qualifiers) with an expanded singles draw of 96 players. This year's event lines up perfectly with National Day – making it the ideal holiday activity!

Click here to start!

Note:

We will announce the winner on Monday evening, September 23. Be sure to set a reminder, and if you're the lucky one, please fill in your delivery information so we can ensure you receive the tickets on time.

Schedule of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

About the Quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
