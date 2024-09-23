Shanghai Metro station renaming: What you need to know from September 21

Since September 21, nine Shanghai Metro stations have gotten new names.

After these changes, some stations will share the same names across multiple lines:

National Exhibition and Convention Center Station on Lines 2 and 17

South Pudong Road Station on Lines 2 and 14

Jinghong Road Station on Line 15 and the Airport Link Line

Keep in mind that, for now, due to the physical distance between stations, transfers at these spots may require you to exit and re-enter the system. However, once the new extensions such as Line 13 and Line 19 open in the future, these stations will be fully connected, allowing for smooth in-station transfers.

Additionally, the previously planned Chongming Line has now been officially named Line 22.

A new category called "Suburban Railway" has also been added. This system connects the city with surrounding towns, designed for commuters and offering high-capacity, bus-like services. These suburban lines are shown using two parallel gray lines, different from other metro lines.