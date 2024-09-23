Shanghai Metro station renaming: What you need to know from September 21
Since September 21, nine Shanghai Metro stations have gotten new names.
- Line 2: East Xujing Station has been renamed National Exhibition and Convention Center Station.
- Line 2: Dongchang Road Station has been renamed South Pudong Road Station.
- Line 2: Pudong International Airport Station has been renamed Pudong Airport Terminals 1 & 2 Station.
- Line 4: Pudian Road Station has been renamed Xiangcheng Road Station.
- Line 6: Yuanshen Stadium Station's English name has been updated to Yuanshen Sports Center Station
- Line 9: Songjiang South Railway Station has been renamed Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station.
- Line 15: Huajing West Station has been renamed Jinghong Road Station.
- Line 17: Zhuguang Road Station has been renamed National Exhibition and Convention Center Station.
- Maglev line: Pudong International Airport Station has been renamed Pudong Airport Terminals 1 & 2 Station.
After these changes, some stations will share the same names across multiple lines:
- National Exhibition and Convention Center Station on Lines 2 and 17
- South Pudong Road Station on Lines 2 and 14
- Jinghong Road Station on Line 15 and the Airport Link Line
Keep in mind that, for now, due to the physical distance between stations, transfers at these spots may require you to exit and re-enter the system. However, once the new extensions such as Line 13 and Line 19 open in the future, these stations will be fully connected, allowing for smooth in-station transfers.
Additionally, the previously planned Chongming Line has now been officially named Line 22.
A new category called "Suburban Railway" has also been added. This system connects the city with surrounding towns, designed for commuters and offering high-capacity, bus-like services. These suburban lines are shown using two parallel gray lines, different from other metro lines.
There are also some new stations expected to open by the end of this year, including Kangheng Road Station (Line 11), Xinzhuang Station (Shanghai Jinshan Line), Xicen Station (Line 17), and the Airport Link Line (Shanghai Suburban Railway). By the first quarter of next year, the transfer corridor at Loushanguan Road Station (Lines 2 and 15) will be ready, allowing seamless transfers.
Starting September 21, the updated 2024 version of the Shanghai Metro Map gradually began appearing in stations and trains. It includes the name changes for these nine stations, and updates on new lines set to open.
Tips:
To get the latest information on metro stations and routes, check out the Shanghai Metro official website (https://service.shmetro.com/en/), the Metro Daduhui APP, or the Shanghai Metro APP.
You can also scan the "Shanghai Metro Online Customer Service" QR code (to officially launch on September 28) or the "SuiShen Code" inside the train for updates.