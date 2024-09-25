Premium Chinese cashmere brand holds show at UN Assembly

The showcase followed Sandriver founder Juliet Guo's participation in the 2024 Fashion4Development 4th Annual Sustainable Development Goals Banquet in New York on September 24.

The Chinese premium cashmere brand Sandriver has made a striking appearance at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, representing the vibrant voice of Chinese fashion on the global stage. After an impressive debut at the renowned Maison & Objet home decor expo in Paris, Sandriver's latest collection – crafted from Qinghai yak wool and Gyangze pulu, a hand-woven textile with over 2,000 years of history – captured international attention alongside prestigious haute couture brands such as Ralph & Russo and Elie Saab. The showcase followed founder Juliet Guo's participation in the 2024 Fashion4Development 4th Annual Sustainable Development Goals Banquet in New York on September 24. Guo was honored as a 2024 "Fashion Industry Change Maker" by F4D, joining fellow awardees including entrepreneur and philanthropist Yue-Sai Kan and Oscar-and Emmy-winning filmmaker Eva Orner. "As a woman, I feel privileged to support women in the Himalayan snow regions, helping them achieve economic independence," Guo said.

Guo, from Inner Mongolia – a region celebrated for its wool production – ventured into entrepreneurship in Shanghai's Jinshan District in 2002 by establishing Sandriver. Making history, Sandriver became the first Chinese cashmere brand to showcase at Paris Fashion Week, a significant milestone for "Made in China." It has been invited back for 10 consecutive years. The brand's handmade felt products are available at Le Bon Marché, an esteemed department store under LVMH, making it the only Chinese brand featured there. "This show marks our entry into the US market, and with support from various sectors, we are excited to explore this opportunity further," Guo said after receiving her award.

In 2022, Sandriver launched the "10-Year Pulu Revival Plan" to empower women of the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau and promote rural revitalization. The initiative has led to the creation of seven village handcraft workshops across a 3,000-kilometer area. Additionally, nearly 100 local female artisans, including disabled and unemployed housewives, have been trained, enabling them to find nearby employment that provides a steady income while showcasing their traditional pulu creations to the world. In recent years, Guo has begun inviting Tibetan models to participate in fashion shows against the stunning backdrop of snow-capped mountains, further elevating the visibility of these artisans and their craft.