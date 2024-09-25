Enjoy Bundesliga thrills right here in Shanghai
There's no need to travel to Germany – you can immerse yourself in the first Bundesliga Oktoberfest and celebrate the iconic league right here in Shanghai!
Running until October 6 at the Gate M West Bund Dream Center, the soccer carnival invites you to enjoy the excitement of the Bundesliga while savoring authentic German cuisine, all set against a scenic riverside backdrop.
On September 24, Bundesliga legend Claudio Pizarro graced the event, celebrating with over a thousand enthusiastic fans.
The six-time Bundesliga champion, who retired in 2020, added a special flair to the festivities during his second visit to Shanghai – a city he admires for its dynamic food scene and cultural richness.
He highlighted the event's connection to the famous Munich Oktoberfest, calling it a traditional celebration with a football twist.
At the venue, you can spot life-sized cutouts of Bundesliga stars and explore the Bundesliga Museum, which chronicles the league's 60-year history and its memorable ties to China.
It displays rare signed jerseys, official match balls from various seasons and the Bundesliga championship trophy, as well as signed cards from the Chinese players who left their mark in the Bundesliga, Shao Jiayi and Yang Chen.
Mark your calendars for September 29, when the venue will livestream thrilling matches, including Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Union Berlin and Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen.
If you go:
Date: 4pm-10pm, Mondays to Thursdays; 12pm to 12am, Fridays to Sundays and during the National Day holidays; though October 6.
Venue: No.8, Gate M West Bund Dream Center Gate M西岸梦中心8栋梦工场
Address: 2266 Longteng Avenue 龙腾大道2266号