Enjoy Bundesliga thrills right here in Shanghai

There's no need to travel to Germany – you can immerse yourself in the first Bundesliga Oktoberfest and celebrate the iconic league right here in Shanghai!

Running until October 6 at the Gate M West Bund Dream Center, the soccer carnival invites you to enjoy the excitement of the Bundesliga while savoring authentic German cuisine, all set against a scenic riverside backdrop.

On September 24, Bundesliga legend Claudio Pizarro graced the event, celebrating with over a thousand enthusiastic fans.

The six-time Bundesliga champion, who retired in 2020, added a special flair to the festivities during his second visit to Shanghai – a city he admires for its dynamic food scene and cultural richness.

He highlighted the event's connection to the famous Munich Oktoberfest, calling it a traditional celebration with a football twist.