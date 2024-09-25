Feature / Lifestyle

Enjoy Bundesliga thrills right here in Shanghai

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:59 UTC+8, 2024-09-25       0
The iconic league will be celebrated through October 6 at the Gate M West Bund Dream Center, with live football and authentic German cuisine at the first Bundesliga Oktoberfest.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:59 UTC+8, 2024-09-25       0
Enjoy Bundesliga thrills right here in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Bundesliga legend Claudio Pizarro makes an appearance at the Bundesliga Oktoberfest in Shanghai.

There's no need to travel to Germany – you can immerse yourself in the first Bundesliga Oktoberfest and celebrate the iconic league right here in Shanghai!

Running until October 6 at the Gate M West Bund Dream Center, the soccer carnival invites you to enjoy the excitement of the Bundesliga while savoring authentic German cuisine, all set against a scenic riverside backdrop.

On September 24, Bundesliga legend Claudio Pizarro graced the event, celebrating with over a thousand enthusiastic fans.

The six-time Bundesliga champion, who retired in 2020, added a special flair to the festivities during his second visit to Shanghai – a city he admires for its dynamic food scene and cultural richness.

He highlighted the event's connection to the famous Munich Oktoberfest, calling it a traditional celebration with a football twist.

Enjoy Bundesliga thrills right here in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Claudio Pizarro at the Bundesliga Museum.

At the venue, you can spot life-sized cutouts of Bundesliga stars and explore the Bundesliga Museum, which chronicles the league's 60-year history and its memorable ties to China.

It displays rare signed jerseys, official match balls from various seasons and the Bundesliga championship trophy, as well as signed cards from the Chinese players who left their mark in the Bundesliga, Shao Jiayi and Yang Chen.

Mark your calendars for September 29, when the venue will livestream thrilling matches, including Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Union Berlin and Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen.

If you go:

Date: 4pm-10pm, Mondays to Thursdays; 12pm to 12am, Fridays to Sundays and during the National Day holidays; though October 6.

Venue: No.8, Gate M West Bund Dream Center Gate M西岸梦中心8栋梦工场

Address: 2266 Longteng Avenue 龙腾大道2266号

Enjoy Bundesliga thrills right here in Shanghai
Ti Gong

A poster advertising the event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shao Jiayi
Bayer
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     