Feature / Lifestyle

LEGO and Formula 1 announce partnership for 2025 season

﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  20:06 UTC+8, 2024-09-26       0
Racing fans will have a new way to pursue their passion as the partnership shifts into high gear and F1 Lego sets start hitting store shelves.
﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  20:06 UTC+8, 2024-09-26       0
LEGO and Formula 1 announce partnership for 2025 season

The LEGO Group and Formula 1 announce new brand partnership in 2025.

The LEGO Group and Formula 1 have announced a multi-year partnership poised to rev up the engagement of their global fan base. Set to launch in 2025, this collaboration aims to merge the thrill of Formula 1 racing with the creative joy of LEGO building, offering a blend of entertainment and education.

The partnership will feature fan zones at various Grand Prix events, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the world of LEGO and Formula 1. Additionally, a diverse array of content will be available on the LEGO Group's digital platforms, designed to captivate both young fans and families alike. This strategic move comes as Formula 1 experiences a significant increase in popularity among younger people.

Julia Goldin, chief product & marketing officer at the LEGO Group, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We believe this new partnership, through LEGO play and building, will help bring the spectacle of this sport even closer to all fans. It will enable them to celebrate their passion of the sport in more immersive and exciting ways and will see the power of LEGO creativity and imagination further enhance the thrill of F1."

The LEGO Group plans to release a new portfolio of products, including LEGO DUPLO sets for preschoolers and advanced sets for older children, teenagers, and adults. These products will recreate various Formula 1 teams and iconic elements of the sport in LEGO form, highlighting the engineering and technological prowess behind Formula 1.

Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer of Formula 1, highlighted the deeper implications of the partnership: "Through this partnership, fans will be able to recreate and reimagine the world of Formula 1, brick by brick, delving deeper into the intricacies of the mechanics and technology behind the sport through play. We look forward to bringing the drama and excitement of Formula 1 to the LEGO Group's passionate network of builders and giving our fans another means to enjoy the sport with their friends and family."

In celebration of the upcoming 75th anniversary of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship in 2025, the new initiative is set to introduce an unprecedented level of play and creativity into the F1 paddock, promising a new way for fans to connect with the sport both on the track and in living rooms around the world.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     