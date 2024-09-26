Shanghai's must-visit vibrant pop-up stores during the National Day holiday

Discover the most exciting and colorful pop-up stores in the city that should not to be missed this holiday season with their unique offerings for children and adults of all ages.

For visitors or expats residing in Shanghai, the National Day holiday is undoubtedly an excellent opportunity for eating, drinking, and having fun. As a fashion-forward city, Shanghai is seeing a dazzling rise in pop-up shops, which are sure to peak during the holiday season. Today's list features must-visit pop-up shops during the National Day holiday — be sure to save it and check out the ones you like! 1. The World of Peter Rabbit: A Timeless Adventure

Special exhibition "The World of Peter Rabbit: A Timeless Adventure" has its first stop in China at BFC, bringing the romantic Victorian British classic style to the Bund and creating an immersive fairy-tale world for both adults and children to explore. The exhibition recreates the charming world created by Beatrix Potter, who, back in 1893, sent a heartwarming illustrated letter about a mischievous rabbit to cheer up a sick boy. This sparked the creation of "The Tale of Peter Rabbit" and the beloved series. Since its publication in 1902, "The Tale of Peter Rabbit" has been translated into 36 languages ​​and has sold over 1.5 trillion copies, making it one of the best-selling books of all time. Peter Rabbit has become a timeless character, beloved by children around the world, and become a century-old classic in the realm of children's literature, accompanying generations of kids as they grow up.

"A Timeless Adventure" captures the adventurous spirit of Peter Rabbit and his friends, inviting visitors to explore themes of bravery and self-discovery. The journey starts in a whimsical rabbit hole, showcasing 13 illustrated stories and 33 characters from Potter's magical world. Inside, you'll find various photo spots, faithfully depicting the original works with a tactile, auditory, and sensory approach, allowing visitors to step into Miss Potter's fairy-tale kingdom. And don't miss the "kiddy art shop," where you can grab official Peter Rabbit merchandise — from picture books to clothes and fun accessories. Date: Now to October 7 Time: Daily, 10am-8pm Venue: 3/F, South Zone, BFC Bund Financial Center Address: 600 Zhongshan Road E2 2. Joguman is Here: Limited-time exhibition





Get ready, Shanghai! The wildly popular Line Friends character, Joguman has touched down in the city, and “Joguman is Here!” marks the first art exhibition of this beloved character in China.

Best of all? It's completely free to the public! This fun-filled exhibition is in three sections, featuring nearly eye-catching illustrations, a dedicated photo zone, and adorable figurines you won't want to miss. As you explore, you'll find minimalist line drawings on the walls that humorously tell the everyday stories of JOGUMAN, spreading messages of comfort, courage, and hope — core values ​​of the character. One standout message says, "We are tiny little beings, but that doesn't mean we're unimportant." In the first section, children can step into Joguman’s world and meet fan-favorite Brachio. They’ll discover how simple lines and colors create characters that are instantly recognizable, and how straightforward dialogue gives them vibrant personalities. Each character might seem small and imperfect, but they radiate charm, perfectly embodying Joguman’s playful take on life. In the third section, little ones will encounter Joguman’s friends Stego, Ankylo, Tricera, and Diplo. There might even be some real-life kittens hanging around! Kids can take photos with Brachio, make their own headlines for a newspaper, and dive into the delightful details of Joguman’s world.

And don't miss the exclusive treats at the venue, featuring “edible coffee” paired with homemade dill-mint cream and strawberry or lemon ice cream — plus some popping candy for an extra kick! Date: Now to October 7 Time: Weekdays 9:30am-6pm; Weekends and Holidays 9:30am-8pm Venue: Pinda Gallery Address: 165 Guangfu Rd W, Putuo District 3. Sanxingdui Coffee pop-up takes Shanghai by storm





What happens when over 3,000 years of ancient Shu civilization meets modern Shanghai culture? An extraordinary blend of artistic brilliance and creative innovation! Currently, one of Shanghai's hottest spots is the “Sanxingdui Museum — Bronze Large Standing Figure.” With its bronze-like color, distinctive crown, round hands, and elongated body, this figure is a captivating representation of the original artifact. Visitors can' t get enough of this iconic sight! Located at Zhangyuan Garden, the “Dui Dui Dui ” coffee pop-up features the impressive Large Standing Figure that practically leans out the window, making it impossible to miss! A quick search on Xiaohongshu reveals a flood of posts from excited visitors snapping selfies, sipping coffee, and picking up unique merchandise. What’s driving this pop-up’s popularity? It’s not just the adorable design; it’s the allure of the Sanxingdui Museum itself, steeped in mystery and ancient history that has been buried for millennia waiting to be explored.

Described as "one of the greatest archeological discoveries of the 20th century," Sanxingdui has drawn praise from CCTV host Sa Beining, who remarked: "Of all the museums I've visited, Sanxingdui may not be the largest, but it certainly lingers in your dreams. I feel like I'm engaging with a civilization I've never encountered before." This mysterious “national treasure” has captured the hearts of many in Shanghai, leading to a collaboration between Shanghai and Sichuan that gave birth to this exciting pop-up. The name “Dui Dui Dui ” has a hidden meaning. In Shanghainese, it sounds like “dui,” which means “correct” in Mandarin. It perfectly resonates with the spirit of the city. The plush representation of the Large Standing Figure has quickly become a bestseller, selling out almost instantly upon release. Merchandise such as fridge magnets, bookmarks, blind boxes, canvas bags, travel tags, pins, T-shirts, and golden masks have also disappeared from shelves, prompting staff to restock quickly. Date: Now to October 20 Time: Daily, 10am-10pm Venue: Zhangyuan W8 Address: 210 Maoming Rd N. 4. UK Music Is More Than Music: A British music exhibition





Get ready for the “UK Music Is More Than Music” exhibition, now open for free at 31 New Bund in partnership with Raccoon Records! Centered around the “UK Music Is More Than Music” theme, the exciting exhibition takes you on a journey through iconic British music, featuring legendary artists from different eras. With records, books, and memorabilia, it traces the evolution of British pop and rock music from the mid-20th century to the present day, highlighting legends like The Beatles, David Bowie, Wham!, Coldplay, and Adele. Don't miss the standout pieces, like Queen's Greatest Hits vinyl record — one of the best-selling albums of all time — a rare complete box set of The Beatles, and innovative concert wristbands from Coldplay — each piece a testament to music history. Queen released their debut album in 1973 and made history with their performance at Live Aid in 1985. Their Greatest Hits has sold over 25 million copies worldwide and features classics such as “We Are The Champions,” “We Will Rock You,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “Somebody To Love.” The exhibition also includes special Chinese items related to British music, such as the three versions of the Yellow Submarine soundtrack album released in China and a limited-edition guitar-shaped DVD of Discovering John Lennon.

Catch documentaries like The Rolling Stones From London To Shanghai and Zhu Jingxi's Abbey Road Studio Tour in London, showcasing the rich musical exchange between the UK and China. Plus, there's a listening area where you can dive into a curated playlist of UK music and soak in the unique vibe of British pop. Date: Now to November 14 Venue: 2/F, 31 New Bund Address: 666 Haiyang Rd W. 5. Sylvanian Families pop-up hits Shanghai





Get ready for some adorable fun because the Sylvanian Families are popping up in Shanghai! This beloved toy brand, created by Japan's Epoch company back in 1985, is famous for its charming miniature animals and delightful family-themed playsets. The star of the show? Milo the poodle! He's the fan-favorite, representing companionship, friendship, love and nature, and he's got the cuteness factor that kids (and adults) can't resist. Now, Milo is making his grand entrance in Shanghai! Join the Sylvanian Families pop-up at Huaihai 755 just in time for the National Day holiday. Don't miss out on the chance to meet Milo! For those eager to get their hands on Milo, be sure to hurry! There are only 200 pieces available each day, and each person can buy just one. Get there early if you want to take Milo home! But it's not just about shopping — there's also an awesome opportunity to snap some photos with Sylvanian Families characters! A bunch of giant plushies have flown in for the occasion, and they're ready for some fun pictures. The best part? The event is FREE, but you'll need to reserve your spot. Just remember, once you book, you can't reserve again for seven days. Date: Through October 14 Time: 10am-10pm Venue: Huaihai 755 Address: 755 Huaihai Rd M. 6. Jellycat Cafe's trending pop-up experience in Shanghai





Did you know there's a coffee pop-up in Shanghai that doesn't actually serve coffee?! To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Jellycat Cafe has ​​made its exciting debut in Asia, right here in Shanghai! The Jellycat Cafe limited-time experience opened its doors on September 21, complete with the delightful sound of jingling bells. Time: Daily, 10am-10pm

Venue: 1/F Atrium, Jing'an Kerry Center Address: 1515 Nanjing Rd W. Known for its magical stress-relief capabilities, it's no surprise that adults can't get enough of Jellycat! This pop-up captures a laid-back café vibe while showcasing the beauty of the Yulan magnolia, Shanghai's city flower. Exclusive to this event are five limited-edition products that let you explore the wonders of the Yulan bloom: Bartholomew Bear Cupcake

Amuseables Titia Teaport

Amuseables Sip & Slurp Teacups

Amuseables Yulan Taro Cake

Amuseables Yulania Latte Beyond these exclusive items, you'll find Amuseables bouquets, Amuseables coffee cup bags, and Amuseables espresso cups waiting to be discovered.

The event is free but requires a reservation. How to reserve: Book through the WeChat mini-program and check in at your scheduled time. Reservations open every Thursday at noon. Reservation Rules: After booking, make sure to check in with your reservation code during your allotted time. Screenshots of the reservation will not be accepted. Each reservation code can only be used once. If you'd like to visit again, you'll need to make a new reservation after your first visit. If you're coming with friends, ensure each person makes a separate reservation for the same time slot and lines up together. If your reservation is confirmed, you can bring one child under 1.4 meters tall (no reservation needed for kids). Just remember, they don't count towards your purchase limit!

Event Rules: You'll have 15 minutes to shop during each session. Be ready to wait in line during peak hours. Limited items can only be purchased one per person. Regular items are limited to two per person. Stock is limited, so items may sell out quickly, but there will be occasional restocks. For limited items, only one of each type can be purchased per person. For regular items, you can buy two of each type — mix it up and share with friends! Buyers of limited items will get to enjoy an interactive packaging experience. You can temporarily leave drinks, food, and umbrellas at the designated rack at the entrance, but keep your valuables with you for safety. Due to space constraints, large bags, strollers, or prams aren't allowed inside. 7. Remote Mountain Zoo and EVE China Craftsmanship Bazaar





Unlock a modern take on the traditional market at the Eve China Craftsmanship Remote Mountain Bazaar, hosted at Shanghai Global Harbor. This unique event showcases the incredible skills of embroiderers from remote mountain areas, bringing a sense of calm and creativity to the city. Immerse yourself in ancient crafts such as batik, tie-dye, embroidery, and brocade weaving — these time-honored techniques have been passed down through generations. Picture this bazaar as a whimsical zoo filled with charming cultural creations. Each handcrafted toy, unique hat, and beautifully embroidered notebook tells a story, reflecting the love and care of the artisans behind them. These treasures, made from rustic fabrics, not only carry the warmth of the embroiderers' fingertips during the crafting process, but also convey the heartfelt nature of handmade art that stands apart from mass production. With innovative designs breathing new life into age-old techniques, these artisans share their rich and heartwarming tales, inviting city dwellers to reconnect with tradition in a modern setting. Date: Now to October 8 Venue: Central Plaza B2, Shanghai Global Harbor Address: 300 Zhongshan Rd N. 8. Skullpanda pop-up store at Wukang Building





Attention all toy enthusiasts — Pop Mart is bringing the beloved Skullpanda to life in a thrilling pop-up store! This exciting event is taking place at the iconic Wukang Building, specifically in the Xinhua Culture & Creative 30°Space. With its stunning panoramic windows, this venue transforms the historic architecture into a vibrant, year-round urban spectacle. In this charming old street, Skullpanda perfectly blends history with modern collectible culture, creating an irresistible draw for fans of all ages, adding to the event's allure. But this pop-up is more than just a showcase of trendy toys; it's a journey into a world of fun and relaxation, offering a fresh experience for everyone. Don't miss out on exclusive Skullpanda city-themed products, custom items from Xujiahui, and special pop-up fridge magnets available for a limited time. Date: Through October 30 Avenue: Xinhua Culture & Creative 30°Space, Wukang Building Address：1/F, 1850 Huaihai Rd M. 9. John — Skater Dog Pop-Up event





Hailing from New York, Skater John is a fan of the New York Yankees and passionate about skateboarding, surfing, and hip-hop culture. With his cool vibe and sunny energy, he's sure to win your heart! This is John's debut in Shanghai, and he's both excited and eager to share his vibrant energy with us! The pop-up is packed with cool merchandise, including mouse pads, notepads, 3D keychains, mugs, as well as long-sleeve apparel, towels, canvas bags, and tote bags. You'll also find garage kits and stylish decorative items to brighten up your space. Date: September 27-October 18 Avenue: Loft’s Shanghai stores Free Admission 10. Thai-style Cocoaiton pop-up in Shanghai



