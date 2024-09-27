Your voice matters: City News Service Community launches

The City News Service Community has been designed to provide an engaging platform for expats to connect, share, and access valuable resources in Shanghai.

The City News Service Community is officially live. This online communication platform is designed to provide tailored support for expats living in or visiting Shanghai. It's easily accessible — just navigate to the community section on the City News Service website. City News Service is a one-stop platform tailored for expats in Shanghai, providing everything you need to thrive in this vibrant city. Offering a blend of local news, official policies, and lifestyle tips, it’s designed to help you navigate life here. Whether you’re settling in or embracing the expat experience, you’ll find valuable resources, including policy insights and a daily events calendar to keep you informed.

The community homepage banner will feature a rotating carousel of key content, upcoming events, and important announcements. Once you register and log in, you'll have your own personal center where you can update your profile picture, edit your information, and showcase your points and posts. Feel free to share interesting posts, engage in discussions with other community members, or ask questions about topics that pique your interest. You can post, comment and chat in areas that fascinate you. When you spot trending discussions, jump right in! Regarding user topic groups, they will focus on important issues, hot topics, and interest-based groups, fostering a vibrant environment. Open and private groups can be set up based on the needs of different sections, allowing you to join according to your interests. After applying and joining a group, you'll see the moderator’s profile, group details, other members, and real-time discussion (with the ability for moderators to pin specific posts). You can also view detailed posts in both text and images, and you're welcome to like, comment, and share. In your chosen groups, feel free to express yourself and connect with fellow members. If your topic or post becomes popular or high-quality content, there will be special spots reserved for you on the "Latest and Hottest Topics" leaderboard, along with categories for "Most Active Moderators," "Most Engaged Users," and "Group Rankings" just waiting for you to claim. For those interested in statistics, you can check out the "Total Number of Topics," "Number of Comments," "Total Users," and "Online Users" in the community section.