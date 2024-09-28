Feature / Lifestyle

Fashionable grandmas feature at medical summit

The 2024 Summit on the Integration of Medical and Health Care Industry and Education was hosted on September 27 at Shanghai Lida University.
The summit at Shanghai Lida University has attracted the "fashionable grandma group," who have more than 14 million followers on streaming platforms.

An active response to the challenges and opportunities brought about by population aging, the 2024 Summit on the Integration of Medical and Health Care Industry and Education was hosted on September 27 at Shanghai Lida University.

The summit aims to promote the vigorous development of the medical and health care industries, and explore its deep integration with the education sector.

Huang Yajun, president of Shanghai Lida University, stated that the university has achieved remarkable results in the field of medical care, providing a large number of talented staff for the regional medical and health care industry.

Stylish grandmas hope to show the world the charm and vibrant image of Chinese women.

University students are encouraged to participate in a campaign to care for the elderly.

He added that the integration of education and health care has become an inevitable trend of the times. They will continue to cultivate high-quality talent, promote technological innovation and create a new future for the booming "silver economy," economic activities linked to older age groups.

Local university students are also encouraged to participate in a campaign to care for the elderly. They will inherit the virtues of respecting and honoring the elderly and bringing warmth and care to the old people around them.

The summit also attracted the "fashionable grandma group," who have more than14 million followers on streaming platforms.

The stylish grandmas expressed the desire to show the world the charm and vibrant image of Chinese women, no matter how old they are. They also encouraged the elderly to pay attention to nutrition, exercise every day, and persist in learning.

Professor Qiao Xiaochun from Peking University gives a speech.

A group photo

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
