Fashionable grandmas feature at medical summit

An active response to the challenges and opportunities brought about by population aging, the 2024 Summit on the Integration of Medical and Health Care Industry and Education was hosted on September 27 at Shanghai Lida University.

The summit aims to promote the vigorous development of the medical and health care industries, and explore its deep integration with the education sector.

Huang Yajun, president of Shanghai Lida University, stated that the university has achieved remarkable results in the field of medical care, providing a large number of talented staff for the regional medical and health care industry.