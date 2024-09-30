[Try This] Sign up for the third session of free Mandarin classes!

For foreigners coming to live and study in China, the first major hurdle is often the language barrier. Without a shared language, how do they communicate, find jobs, or successfully earn their degrees?

In Shanghai, a city that's becoming a hotspot for expats, many have transformed into China experts. They not only speak fluent Chinese but also possess a deep understanding of Chinese culture.

So, what are their secrets for mastering the language? And where can they find reliable, professional resources to learn Chinese for free?

Good News: CNS Readers can now access an exclusive Mandarin course worth 2400 yuan (about US$342.32) – absolutely FREE! You can register at any time and will be assigned to the next semester.

Now, we're gearing up for the third session, so don't wait – sign up quickly! This is a limited-time opportunity to learn Chinese for free, and spots are filling up fast! The class will begin after the National Day holiday.

The course has already completed two successful sessions, and participants have loved it.

"My teacher and I are working on my pronunciation," Russian student Zhukov Egor told City News Service. "We started reading a lot and working on how to correctly pronounce sounds more like Chinese."

Indonesian student Irfan Jo said he has learnt about Chinese language and a lot about Chinese culture.

His teacher also taught him about some Chinese business culture which he thought would be very useful for him.

Mexican student Alfonso Torres said that from his teacher's feedback, he was happy to find that his pronunciation is not as bad as he thought.

"I've been practicing on my own for a couple of years and it has not been in vain," he said.